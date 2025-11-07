Pulse logo
2026 Grammy Nominees Announced: FULL LIST

07 November 2025 at 19:01
See the full list of the 2026 Grammy Award nominations.
The Recording Academy dropped the full list of nominees for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Friday, November 7, setting the stage for what promises to be an electric ceremony in February 2026.

The nominations underscore a landmark year for music that was rich in both artistic quality and commercial dominance, with familiar veterans and surging newcomers vying for the coveted golden gramophone.

Across the 95 categories, the competition is fierce, reflecting the incredibly diverse and genre-blending nature of contemporary global music.

Leading the charge and solidifying his elite status is Compton-born rap titan Kendrick Lamar. After claiming the title of top winner at the 2025 ceremony, Lamar returns as the most nominated artist for 2026, picking up a monumental nine nods.

His dominance is rooted in the colossal success of his latest project, securing him simultaneous nominations in the three most prestigious "General Field" categories: Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Album Of The Year, a feat few artists ever achieve, let alone multiple times.

Hot on Lamar’s heels are pop powerhouse Lady Gaga, alongside super-producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut, all tied with seven nominations apiece.

The global landscape is equally represented, with Latin music icon Bad Bunny and pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter, and R&B's rising star Leon Thomas each bagging six nominations.B

Below is a full list of the 2026 Grammy nominations.

Record Of The Year

  • “DtMF” - Bad Bunny

  • “Manchild" - Sabrina Carpenter

  • “Anxiety" - Doechii

  • “WILDFLOWER" - Billie Eilish

  • “Abracadabra" - Lady Gaga

  • “Luther" - Kendrick Lamar With SZA

  • “The Subway” - Chappell Roan

  • “APT.” - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

  • Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny

  • Swag – Justin Bieber

  • Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

  • Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

  • Mayhem – Lady Gaga

  • GNX – Kendrick Lamar

  • Mutt – Leon Thomas

  • Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Best New Artist

  • Olivia Dean

  • Katseye

  • The Marias

  • Addison Rae

  • Sombr

  • Leon Thomas

  • Alex Warren

  • Lola Young

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

  • Amy Allen

  • Edgar Barrera

  • Jessie Jo Dillon

  • Tobias Jesso Jr.

  • Laura Veltz

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

  • Dan Auerbach

  • Cirkut

  • Dijon

  • Blake Mills

  • Sounwave

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • Swag — Justin Bieber

  • Man's Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter

  • Something Beautiful — Miley Cyrus

  • Mayhem — Lady Gaga

  • I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2) — Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance

  • "Daisies" — Justin Bieber

  • "Manchild" — Sabrina Carpenter

  • "Disease" — Lady Gaga

  • "The Subway" — Chappell Roan

  • "Messy" — Lola Young

Best Rock Album

  • Private Music — Deftones

  • I Quit — Haim

  • From Zero — Linkin Park

  • Never Enough — Turnstile

  • Idols — Yungblud

Best Metal Performance

  • "Night Terror" — Dream Theater

  • "Lachryma" — Ghost

  • "Emergence" — Sleep Token

  • "Soft Spine" — Spiritbox

  • "Birds" — Turnstile

Best Rap Album

  • Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

  • Glorious — GloRilla

  • God Does Like Ugly — JID

  • GNX — Kendrick Lamar

  • Chromakopia — Tyler, the Creator

Best R&B Album

  • Beloved — Givēon

  • Why Not More? — Coco Jones

  • The Crown — Ledisi

  • Escape Room — Teyana Taylor

  • Mutt — Leon Thomas

Best African Music Performance

  • Love - Burna Boy

  • With You - Davido Featuring Omah Lay

  • Hope & Love - Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin

  • Gimme Dat - Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid

  • PUSH 2 START - Tyla

Best Musical Theatre Album

  • Buena Vista Social Club

  • Death Becomes Her

  • Gypsy

  • Just In Time

  • Maybe Happy Ending

Best Traditional Country Album

  • Dollar A Day - Charley Crockett

  • American Romance - Lukas Nelson

  • Oh What A Beautiful World - Willie Nelson

  • Hard Headed Woman - Margo Price

  • Ain't In It For My Health - Zach Top

Best Contemporary Country Album

  • Patterns - Kelsea Ballerini

  • Snipe Hunter - Tyler Childers

  • Evangeline Vs. The Machine - Eric Church

  • Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll

  • Postcards From Texas - Miranda Lambert

Best Global Music Album

  • Sounds Of Kumbha - Siddhant Bhatia

  • No Sign of Weakness - Burna Boy

  • Eclairer le monde - Light the World - Youssou N'Dour

  • Mind Explosion - Shakti

  • Chapter III: We Return To Light - Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

  • Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo - Caetano Veloso And Maria Bethânia

Best Album Cover

  • Chromakopia — Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, the Creator)

  • The Crux — William Wesley II, art director (Djo)

  • Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)

  • Glory — Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)

  • Moisturizer — Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)

Best Raggae Album

  • Treasure Self Love — Lila Iké

  • Heart & Soul — Vybz Kartel

  • BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi

  • From Within — Mortimer

  • No Place Like Home — Jesse Royal

Best Music Video

  • “Young Lion” — Sade (Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers)

  • “Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter (Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers)

  • “So Be It” — Clipse (Producer Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video)

  • “Anxiety” — Doechii (James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers)

  • “Love” — OK Go (Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer)

Best Comedy Album

  • Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr

  • PostMortem — Sarah Silverman

  • Single Lady — Ali Wong

  • What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx

  • Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze

Best Children’s Music Album

  • Ageless: 100 Years Young — Joanie Leeds & Joya

  • Buddy’s Magic Tree House — Mega Ran

  • Harmony — FYÜTCH & Aura V

  • Herstory — Flor Bromley

  • The Music of Tori and the Muses — Tori Amos

Best Gospel Album

  • Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams

  • Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

  • Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann

  • Only On The Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett

  • Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

  • “Outside” — Cardi B

  • “Chains & Whips” — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar &Pharrell Williams

  • “Anxiety” — Doechii

  • “TV Off” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

  • “Darling, I” — Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Progressive R&B Album

  • Bloom — Durand Bernarr

  • Adjust Brightness — Bilal

  • Love on Digital — Destin Conrad

  • Access All Areas — Flo

  • Come as You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Best R&B Performance

  • “Yukon” – Justin Bieber

  • “It Depends” – Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

  • “Folded” – Kehlani

  • “Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” – Leon Thomas

  • “Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker

Best Alternative Music Performance

  • “Everything Is Peaceful Love” — Bon Iver

  • “Alone” — The Cure

  • “Seein’ Stars” —Turnstile

  • “Mangetout” — Wet Leg

  • “Parachute” — Hayley Williams

Best R&B Song

  • “Folded” — Kehlani

  • “Heart of a Woman” — Summer Walker

  • “It Depends” — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

  • “Overqualified” — Durand Bernarr

  • “Yes It Is” — Leon Thomas

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

  • “Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

  • “Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

  • “Gabriela” – Katseye

  • “APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars

  • “30 for 30” – SZA With Kendrick Lamar

Best Dance Pop Recording

  • “Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

  • “Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga

  • “Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson

  • “Just Keep Watching (From “F1 The Movie”)”

  • “Illegal” – PinkPantheress

Best Dance/Electronic Album

  • Eusexua — FKA Twigs

  • Ten Days — Fred Again

  • Fancy That — PinkPantheress

  • Inhale / Exhale — Rüfüs Du Sol

  • F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 — Skrillex

Best Alternative Music Album

  • Sable, Fable – Bon Iver

  • Songs of a Lost World – The Cure

  • Don’t Tap the Glass – Tyler, the Creator

  • Moisturizer – Wet Leg

  • Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams

Best Melodic Rap Performance

  • “Proud of Me” — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

  • “Wholeheartedly” — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

  • “Luther” — Kendrick Lamar With SZA

  • “WeMaj” — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

  • “Somebody Loves Me” — Partynextdoor & Drake

Best Rap Album

  • Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

  • Glorious – GloRilla

  • God Does Like Ugly – JID

  • GNX – Kendrick Lamar

  • Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Best Jazz Performance

  • “Noble Rise” — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield

  • “Windows – Live” — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

  • “Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True” — Samara Joy

  • “Four” — Michael Mayo

  • “All Stars Lead to You – Live” — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth

Best Jazz Vocal Album

  • Elemental — Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

  • We Insist 2025! — Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell

  • Portrait — Samara Joy

  • Fly — Michael Mayo

  • Live at Vic’s Las Vegas — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

  • Wintersongs — Laila Biali

  • The Gift of Love — Jennifer Hudson

  • Who Believes in Angels? — Elton John & Brandi Carlile

  • Harlequin — Lady Gaga

  • A Matter of Time — Laufey

  • The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand

Best Country Solo Performance

  • “Nose on the Grindstone” – Tyler Childers

  • “Good News” – Shaboozey

  • “Bad as I Used to Be [From “F1 The Movie”]”

  • “I Never Lie” – Zach Top

  • “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

Best Country Song

  • “Bitin’ List” — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

  • “Good News” — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

  • “I Never Lie” — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

  • “Somewhere Over Laredo” — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

  • “A Song to Sing” — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)

Best Traditional Country Album

  • Dollar a Day — Charley Crockett

  • American Romance — Lukas Nelson

  • Oh What a Beautiful World — Willie Nelson

  • Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price

  • Ain’t in It for My Health — Zach Top

Best Global Music Performance

  • EoO — Bad Bunny

  • Cantando en el Camino — Ciro Hurtado

  • JERUSALEMA — Angélique Kidjo

  • Inmigrante Y Que? — Yeisy Rojas

  • Shrini’s Dream (Live) — Shakti

  • Daybreak — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

  • Child of God II — Forrest Frank

  • Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed

  • King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake

  • Reconstruction — Lecrae

  • Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells

Best Gospel Performance/Song

  • “Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

  • “Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, songwriters

  • “Still (Live)” — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

  • “Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters

  • “Come Jesus Come” — Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar

Best Latin Pop Album

  • Cosa Nuestra – Rauw Alejandro

  • Bogotá (Deluxe) – Andrés Cepeda

  • Tropicoqueta – Karol G

  • Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade

  • ¿Y ahora qué? – Alejandro Sanz

