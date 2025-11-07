2026 Grammy Nominees Announced: FULL LIST

The Recording Academy dropped the full list of nominees for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Friday, November 7, setting the stage for what promises to be an electric ceremony in February 2026.
The nominations underscore a landmark year for music that was rich in both artistic quality and commercial dominance, with familiar veterans and surging newcomers vying for the coveted golden gramophone.
Across the 95 categories, the competition is fierce, reflecting the incredibly diverse and genre-blending nature of contemporary global music.
Leading the charge and solidifying his elite status is Compton-born rap titan Kendrick Lamar. After claiming the title of top winner at the 2025 ceremony, Lamar returns as the most nominated artist for 2026, picking up a monumental nine nods.
His dominance is rooted in the colossal success of his latest project, securing him simultaneous nominations in the three most prestigious "General Field" categories: Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Album Of The Year, a feat few artists ever achieve, let alone multiple times.
Hot on Lamar’s heels are pop powerhouse Lady Gaga, alongside super-producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut, all tied with seven nominations apiece.
The global landscape is equally represented, with Latin music icon Bad Bunny and pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter, and R&B's rising star Leon Thomas each bagging six nominations.B
Below is a full list of the 2026 Grammy nominations.
Record Of The Year
“DtMF” - Bad Bunny
“Manchild" - Sabrina Carpenter
“Anxiety" - Doechii
“WILDFLOWER" - Billie Eilish
“Abracadabra" - Lady Gaga
“Luther" - Kendrick Lamar With SZA
“The Subway” - Chappell Roan
“APT.” - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Album of the Year
Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny
Swag – Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Mutt – Leon Thomas
Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Best Pop Vocal Album
Swag — Justin Bieber
Man's Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful — Miley Cyrus
Mayhem — Lady Gaga
I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2) — Teddy Swims
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Daisies" — Justin Bieber
"Manchild" — Sabrina Carpenter
"Disease" — Lady Gaga
"The Subway" — Chappell Roan
"Messy" — Lola Young
Best Rock Album
Private Music — Deftones
I Quit — Haim
From Zero — Linkin Park
Never Enough — Turnstile
Idols — Yungblud
Best Metal Performance
"Night Terror" — Dream Theater
"Lachryma" — Ghost
"Emergence" — Sleep Token
"Soft Spine" — Spiritbox
"Birds" — Turnstile
Best Rap Album
Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Glorious — GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly — JID
GNX — Kendrick Lamar
Chromakopia — Tyler, the Creator
Best R&B Album
Beloved — Givēon
Why Not More? — Coco Jones
The Crown — Ledisi
Escape Room — Teyana Taylor
Mutt — Leon Thomas
Best African Music Performance
Love - Burna Boy
With You - Davido Featuring Omah Lay
Hope & Love - Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin
Gimme Dat - Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid
PUSH 2 START - Tyla
Best Musical Theatre Album
Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Gypsy
Just In Time
Maybe Happy Ending
Best Traditional Country Album
Dollar A Day - Charley Crockett
American Romance - Lukas Nelson
Oh What A Beautiful World - Willie Nelson
Hard Headed Woman - Margo Price
Ain't In It For My Health - Zach Top
Best Contemporary Country Album
Patterns - Kelsea Ballerini
Snipe Hunter - Tyler Childers
Evangeline Vs. The Machine - Eric Church
Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll
Postcards From Texas - Miranda Lambert
Best Global Music Album
Sounds Of Kumbha - Siddhant Bhatia
No Sign of Weakness - Burna Boy
Eclairer le monde - Light the World - Youssou N'Dour
Mind Explosion - Shakti
Chapter III: We Return To Light - Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar
Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo - Caetano Veloso And Maria Bethânia
Best Album Cover
Chromakopia — Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, the Creator)
The Crux — William Wesley II, art director (Djo)
Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)
Glory — Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)
Moisturizer — Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)
Best Raggae Album
Treasure Self Love — Lila Iké
Heart & Soul — Vybz Kartel
BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi
From Within — Mortimer
No Place Like Home — Jesse Royal
Best Music Video
“Young Lion” — Sade (Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers)
“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter (Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers)
“So Be It” — Clipse (Producer Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video)
“Anxiety” — Doechii (James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers)
“Love” — OK Go (Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer)
Best Comedy Album
Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr
PostMortem — Sarah Silverman
Single Lady — Ali Wong
What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze
Best Children’s Music Album
Ageless: 100 Years Young — Joanie Leeds & Joya
Buddy’s Magic Tree House — Mega Ran
Harmony — FYÜTCH & Aura V
Herstory — Flor Bromley
The Music of Tori and the Muses — Tori Amos
Best Gospel Album
Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams
Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann
Only On The Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett
Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance
“Outside” — Cardi B
“Chains & Whips” — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar &Pharrell Williams
“Anxiety” — Doechii
“TV Off” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
“Darling, I” — Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown
Best Progressive R&B Album
Bloom — Durand Bernarr
Adjust Brightness — Bilal
Love on Digital — Destin Conrad
Access All Areas — Flo
Come as You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Best R&B Performance
“Yukon” – Justin Bieber
“It Depends” – Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
“Folded” – Kehlani
“Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” – Leon Thomas
“Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Everything Is Peaceful Love” — Bon Iver
“Alone” — The Cure
“Seein’ Stars” —Turnstile
“Mangetout” — Wet Leg
“Parachute” — Hayley Williams
Best R&B Song
“Folded” — Kehlani
“Heart of a Woman” — Summer Walker
“It Depends” — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
“Overqualified” — Durand Bernarr
“Yes It Is” — Leon Thomas
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
“Gabriela” – Katseye
“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars
“30 for 30” – SZA With Kendrick Lamar
Best Dance Pop Recording
“Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
“Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga
“Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson
“Just Keep Watching (From “F1 The Movie”)”
“Illegal” – PinkPantheress
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Eusexua — FKA Twigs
Ten Days — Fred Again
Fancy That — PinkPantheress
Inhale / Exhale — Rüfüs Du Sol
F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 — Skrillex
Best Alternative Music Album
Sable, Fable – Bon Iver
Songs of a Lost World – The Cure
Don’t Tap the Glass – Tyler, the Creator
Moisturizer – Wet Leg
Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Proud of Me” — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill
“Wholeheartedly” — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar With SZA
“WeMaj” — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
“Somebody Loves Me” — Partynextdoor & Drake
Best Jazz Performance
“Noble Rise” — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield
“Windows – Live” — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
“Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True” — Samara Joy
“Four” — Michael Mayo
“All Stars Lead to You – Live” — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Elemental — Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap
We Insist 2025! — Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell
Portrait — Samara Joy
Fly — Michael Mayo
Live at Vic’s Las Vegas — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Wintersongs — Laila Biali
The Gift of Love — Jennifer Hudson
Who Believes in Angels? — Elton John & Brandi Carlile
Harlequin — Lady Gaga
A Matter of Time — Laufey
The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand
Best Country Solo Performance
“Nose on the Grindstone” – Tyler Childers
“Good News” – Shaboozey
“Bad as I Used to Be [From “F1 The Movie”]”
“I Never Lie” – Zach Top
“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson
Best Country Song
“Bitin’ List” — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)
“Good News” — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)
“I Never Lie” — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)
“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)
“A Song to Sing” — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)
Best Global Music Performance
EoO — Bad Bunny
Cantando en el Camino — Ciro Hurtado
JERUSALEMA — Angélique Kidjo
Inmigrante Y Que? — Yeisy Rojas
Shrini’s Dream (Live) — Shakti
Daybreak — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Child of God II — Forrest Frank
Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed
King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake
Reconstruction — Lecrae
Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, songwriters
“Still (Live)” — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters
“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters
“Come Jesus Come” — Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar
Best Latin Pop Album
Cosa Nuestra – Rauw Alejandro
Bogotá (Deluxe) – Andrés Cepeda
Tropicoqueta – Karol G
Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade
¿Y ahora qué? – Alejandro Sanz