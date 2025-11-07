2026 Grammy Nominees Announced: FULL LIST

The Recording Academy dropped the full list of nominees for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Friday, November 7, setting the stage for what promises to be an electric ceremony in February 2026.

The nominations underscore a landmark year for music that was rich in both artistic quality and commercial dominance, with familiar veterans and surging newcomers vying for the coveted golden gramophone.

Across the 95 categories, the competition is fierce, reflecting the incredibly diverse and genre-blending nature of contemporary global music.

Leading the charge and solidifying his elite status is Compton-born rap titan Kendrick Lamar. After claiming the title of top winner at the 2025 ceremony, Lamar returns as the most nominated artist for 2026, picking up a monumental nine nods.

His dominance is rooted in the colossal success of his latest project, securing him simultaneous nominations in the three most prestigious "General Field" categories: Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Album Of The Year, a feat few artists ever achieve, let alone multiple times.

Hot on Lamar’s heels are pop powerhouse Lady Gaga, alongside super-producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut, all tied with seven nominations apiece.

The global landscape is equally represented, with Latin music icon Bad Bunny and pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter, and R&B's rising star Leon Thomas each bagging six nominations.B

Below is a full list of the 2026 Grammy nominations.

Record Of The Year

“DtMF” - Bad Bunny

“Manchild" - Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety" - Doechii

“WILDFLOWER" - Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra" - Lady Gaga

“Luther" - Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“The Subway” - Chappell Roan

“APT.” - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny

Swag – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Mutt – Leon Thomas

Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Best Pop Vocal Album

Swag — Justin Bieber

Man's Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful — Miley Cyrus

Mayhem — Lady Gaga

I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2) — Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Daisies" — Justin Bieber

"Manchild" — Sabrina Carpenter

"Disease" — Lady Gaga

"The Subway" — Chappell Roan

"Messy" — Lola Young

Best Rock Album

Private Music — Deftones

I Quit — Haim

From Zero — Linkin Park

Never Enough — Turnstile

Idols — Yungblud

Best Metal Performance

"Night Terror" — Dream Theater

"Lachryma" — Ghost

"Emergence" — Sleep Token

"Soft Spine" — Spiritbox

"Birds" — Turnstile

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Glorious — GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly — JID

GNX — Kendrick Lamar

Chromakopia — Tyler, the Creator

Best R&B Album

Beloved — Givēon

Why Not More? — Coco Jones

The Crown — Ledisi

Escape Room — Teyana Taylor

Mutt — Leon Thomas

Best African Music Performance

Love - Burna Boy

With You - Davido Featuring Omah Lay

Hope & Love - Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin

Gimme Dat - Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid

PUSH 2 START - Tyla

Best Musical Theatre Album

Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just In Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar A Day - Charley Crockett

American Romance - Lukas Nelson

Oh What A Beautiful World - Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman - Margo Price

Ain't In It For My Health - Zach Top

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns - Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter - Tyler Childers

Evangeline Vs. The Machine - Eric Church

Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas - Miranda Lambert

Best Global Music Album

Sounds Of Kumbha - Siddhant Bhatia

No Sign of Weakness - Burna Boy

Eclairer le monde - Light the World - Youssou N'Dour

Mind Explosion - Shakti

Chapter III: We Return To Light - Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo - Caetano Veloso And Maria Bethânia

Best Album Cover

Chromakopia — Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, the Creator)

The Crux — William Wesley II, art director (Djo)

Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)

Glory — Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)

Moisturizer — Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)

Best Raggae Album

Treasure Self Love — Lila Iké

Heart & Soul — Vybz Kartel

BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi

From Within — Mortimer

No Place Like Home — Jesse Royal

Best Music Video

“Young Lion” — Sade (Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers)

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter (Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers)

“So Be It” — Clipse (Producer Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video)

“Anxiety” — Doechii (James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers)

“Love” — OK Go (Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer)

Best Comedy Album

Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr

PostMortem — Sarah Silverman

Single Lady — Ali Wong

What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze

Best Children’s Music Album

Ageless: 100 Years Young — Joanie Leeds & Joya

Buddy’s Magic Tree House — Mega Ran

Harmony — FYÜTCH & Aura V

Herstory — Flor Bromley

The Music of Tori and the Muses — Tori Amos

Best Gospel Album

Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams

Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann

Only On The Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett

Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

“Outside” — Cardi B

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar &Pharrell Williams

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“TV Off” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

“Darling, I” — Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Progressive R&B Album

Bloom — Durand Bernarr

Adjust Brightness — Bilal

Love on Digital — Destin Conrad

Access All Areas — Flo

Come as You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Best R&B Performance

“Yukon” – Justin Bieber

“It Depends” – Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Folded” – Kehlani

“Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” – Leon Thomas

“Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Everything Is Peaceful Love” — Bon Iver

“Alone” — The Cure

“Seein’ Stars” —Turnstile

“Mangetout” — Wet Leg

“Parachute” — Hayley Williams

Best R&B Song

“Folded” — Kehlani

“Heart of a Woman” — Summer Walker

“It Depends” — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Overqualified” — Durand Bernarr

“Yes It Is” — Leon Thomas

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

“Gabriela” – Katseye

“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars

“30 for 30” – SZA With Kendrick Lamar

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

“Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga

“Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson

“Just Keep Watching (From “F1 The Movie”)”

“Illegal” – PinkPantheress

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Eusexua — FKA Twigs

Ten Days — Fred Again

Fancy That — PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale — Rüfüs Du Sol

F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 — Skrillex

Best Alternative Music Album

Sable, Fable – Bon Iver

Songs of a Lost World – The Cure

Don’t Tap the Glass – Tyler, the Creator

Moisturizer – Wet Leg

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Proud of Me” — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

“Wholeheartedly” — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“WeMaj” — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

“Somebody Loves Me” — Partynextdoor & Drake

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Glorious – GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly – JID

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Best Jazz Performance

“Noble Rise” — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield

“Windows – Live” — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

“Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True” — Samara Joy

“Four” — Michael Mayo

“All Stars Lead to You – Live” — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Elemental — Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

We Insist 2025! — Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell

Portrait — Samara Joy

Fly — Michael Mayo

Live at Vic’s Las Vegas — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Wintersongs — Laila Biali

The Gift of Love — Jennifer Hudson

Who Believes in Angels? — Elton John & Brandi Carlile

Harlequin — Lady Gaga

A Matter of Time — Laufey

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand

Best Country Solo Performance

“Nose on the Grindstone” – Tyler Childers

“Good News” – Shaboozey

“Bad as I Used to Be [From “F1 The Movie”]”

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

Best Country Song

“Bitin’ List” — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

“Good News” — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“I Never Lie” — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

“A Song to Sing” — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar a Day — Charley Crockett

American Romance — Lukas Nelson

Oh What a Beautiful World — Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price

Ain’t in It for My Health — Zach Top

Best Global Music Performance

EoO — Bad Bunny

Cantando en el Camino — Ciro Hurtado

JERUSALEMA — Angélique Kidjo

Inmigrante Y Que? — Yeisy Rojas

Shrini’s Dream (Live) — Shakti

Daybreak — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Child of God II — Forrest Frank

Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed

King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake

Reconstruction — Lecrae

Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, songwriters

“Still (Live)” — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters

“Come Jesus Come” — Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar

Best Latin Pop Album