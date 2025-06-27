Sensational talent Good Girl LA returns from her 3-year break with a new Label & EP

After a period of creative evolution and silence, Afrobeats artist GoodGirl LA is stepping back into the spotlight with the release of her highly anticipated single 'Good Girl', set to drop today, Friday, June 27th.

This marks the first official release under the newly launched Vibez Music Factory (VMF), the brainchild of acclaimed producer Andre Vibez, who is the man behind the most-streamed Afrobeats song of all time.

The single, 'Good Girl', is the introduction to a new era for the singer, one that challenges expectations and kicks off a daring, ironic narrative. It sets the tone for her debut EP, also titled Good Girl, slated for release on July 4th, 2025. “Good Girl is layered. It’s me reclaiming my identity, embracing softness and defiance at once,” said GoodGirl LA. “This isn’t a comeback, it’s a reintroduction.”

The single blends smooth Afrobeat rhythms with introspective lyrics and GoodGirl LA’s signature vocal depth.

Before her break, Good Girl LA was one of the finest voices in Nigerian music, whose stunning shape-shifting vocals have delivered memorable records like 'Faraway'. She also made a decisive contribution to Vector's hit single 'Early Momo', which is one of the finest hooks in Nigerian hip hop.

Her upcoming EP will not only remind listeners of her talent but also showcase her artistry that has been elevated by the experiences from her prolonged absence.