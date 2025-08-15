One phrase that comes to mind with this Gospel EP is inspired purpose, as the project takes you on a heartfelt journey of faith, gratitude, and hope, an unfiltered conversation between the human spirit and God.

The Message is Christo-centric, with each song highlighting Jesus’s name and experiences rooted in love. A Gospel song sings the Gospel, Jesus’s death, burial, and resurrection, and its impact on salvation. This EP remixes God’s love letter to humanity through Christ, retold by Victory. It’s The Message, Part 1, entirely focused on the cross as our starting point, journey, and destination.

The EP opens with a powerful declaration of God’s goodness, setting the tone for the reflective yet uplifting tracks that follow. Each song, with its rich melodies and stirring lyrics, draws listeners into the reality of the Gospel, reminding them of the hope and eternal life found in Christ alone. Alongside the EP, Victory is releasing the official music video for his previously released single, Best Years, a deeply personal and joy-filled anthem celebrating God’s faithfulness through the seasons of life.

Produced, mixed, and mastered entirely by Bigfootinyourface, The Message is steeped in Gospel influences while embracing a fresh and diverse sonic style that inspires and uplifts.

From Nigerian Idol to Gospel Star: Victory Gbakara’s 'The Message' EP shines

ADVERTISEMENT

Victory Gbakara hails from the vibrant city of Warri in Delta State, Nigeria. Born to very supportive parents, Archbishop and Bishop Mrs. Gbakara, Victory’s musical journey is deeply rooted in his Christian heritage and spiritual upbringing. With a degree in Law from Benson Idahosa University, where he served as musical director for three enriching years, Victory honed not only his craft but also the character and discipline that define him today. His artistry is grounded in Gospel and Inspirational music, yet refreshingly diverse in its delivery.

In 2023, Victory captured the hearts of millions across Nigeria and beyond, emerging as the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 8. This prestigious win solidified his place as one of the nation’s most promising voices, known for his exceptional vocal prowess and compelling stage presence. Now, he embarks on his official music career with The Message.

From Nigerian Idol to Gospel Star: Victory Gbakara’s 'The Message' EP shines

Listen to The Message on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Audiomack, and other music platforms. Keep up with Victory Gbakara on social media.

Thank you,

ADVERTISEMENT

Victory Gbakara

Instagram - @victory.gbaks

TikTok - @victorygbakara1

YouTube - Victory Gbakara

_---_

ADVERTISEMENT