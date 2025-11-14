Music executive Don Jazzy has unveiled the newest addition to his roster at Mavin Records. In a video posted on his official instagram page on Thursday night, Don Jazzy shared the exciting news, welcoming the artist to one of Africa’s biggest music labels.

Born Stevenson Njoku Anyinachiso, CupidSZN grew up in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. His musical journey began when he stumbled upon a Juice Wrld video. While trap music captured his early imagination, CupidSZN eventually shifted his focus to Afrobeats

According to his Spotify bio, after completing secondary school, CupidSZN decided to skip university to fully commit to a career in music. Though his parents were initially hesitant, he persisted, determined to help them understand his vision.



His relentless dedication paid off. By 2023, his entire family relocated with him to Lagos to support his dream, a powerful show of solidarity that has now culminated in CupidSZN being signed to Mavin Records.

CupidSZN’s sound is an Afropop/Afrobeats blend, seeing catchy beats meet clever wordplay. Among his notable recent singles is “Service” (2024), produced by Ozedikus and Kamal. In “I Want More” (2025), CupidSZN delivers a flirtatious track, and he also collaborated with Wademix on “Osogeme”, a track where he soft-whines while celebrating attraction and youthful vibes.



A standout is “Ifeoma” ( 2024), produced by Ozedikus, which you've probably heard.

CupidSZN also just dropped his debut EP, Myth eRA, and it’s a playful introduction to his world. Already, on first listen, tracks like “Tuka Tuka” see him flirt and tease over a catchy hook, “Tell your girl them, none of them fine pass you/Girl, I like you/No de tuka tuka for my side view.”

Being signed to Mavin Records places CupidSZN in the company of some of Nigeria’s most influential artists. Ayra Starr and Rema have both gone on to achieve tremendous international success.



Rema’s 2022 single “Calm Down” from debut album Rave & Roses is one of the most commercially successful Afrobeats songs of all time. The album also became the first African album to cross 3 billion streams on Spotify.

