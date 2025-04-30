Davido wants plus-size women to be comfortable in their skin

In a new interview on The Ebro Show, Afrobeats megastar Davido shared the inspiration behind his single '10 Kilo'.

On the song, which is one of the tracks off Davido's recently released fifth album '5ive', he cheers a love interest whose plus size features he describes in the Nigerian pidgin English term "orobo 10 kilo" which describes a chicken with very large thighs.

According to the hitmaker, he intended to make a song that encourages bigger sized women to be comfortable in their skin.

"The song is about being comfortable in your skin...It has a comedic side to the song, but that's a typical Davido record. Afro-Caribbean R&B. That's what I do," Davido told Ebro.

'10 Kilo' has emerged as one of the earliest favourites from the album and it adds to the collection of Afrobeats record that celebrates plus size women.

Released on April 18, 2025, '5ive' features 17 tracks and multiple guest appearances from music stars worldwide.

Davido's plus-size fans will be eager to see the musician perform the song live in his upcoming 5 Alive tour.

Davido will make two stops in Canada. The 5 Alive tour will visit the famous 19,000-capacity Scotia Bank Arena and the 10,000-seater Place Bell.

The major part of the tour will take place in the United States, where Davido announced 10 dates, including the famous State Farm Arena in Atlanta and Barclays Centre in Texas.