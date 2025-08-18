Davido is the most influential person in Nigeria - Asa Asika

In an interview on The Star Network Podcast, super talent manager Asa Asika gave insights into the power of partnerships between artists and brands.

Using his client Davido as an example, Asika shared that the Afrobeats star's endorsement pays for a considerable part of his music videos.

"I can't remember the last time I paid 100% for a music video for Davido. I always have a brand that's willing to pay for at least half the video".

He shared that their deals with Martel, Infinix, and PlayStation have paid for some of the music videos.



Asika added that the way they approach ambassadorial and endorsement deals is with a partnership mindset that has attracted other brands to Davido.

Davido is one of Nigeria's most endorsed stars with several partnerships with global brands. In an interview earlier in the year, Davido boasted about increasing Martel's market share in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visible influence Davido wields led his manager to describe him as the most influential person in Nigeria because of how his lifestyle massively impacts culture.

"I think Davido is the most influential person in Nigeria. I have seen this firsthand".

Asika shared that Davido's commitment to this partnership and how he seamlessly fuses it with his brand has created a standard for how brands should use talent.

On how he has managed to guide these partnerships to align with Davido's career, Asika shared that it's always better to adopt the long game rather than focusing on the immediate monetary gains brands can offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asa Asika and Davido.

Aside from being Davido's manager for over a decade, Asa Asika is also the co-founder of The Plug Agency.



His pivotal role in Davido's career has rocketed both of them to the summit of the African entertainment industry in their respective fields.

The multi-award-winning star is currently on his 5 Alive tour, where he has sold out multiple venues across the US and Canada. Davido's brand partnerships are also evident on this tour through his wardrobe choices and stage setup.

You can watch Asa Asika's full interview on the Network Podcast below.