Burna Boy will perform for over 300K fans at his upcoming North American tour

Burna Boy has unveiled the dates for the North American leg of his 'No Signs of Weakness' tour.

The Grammy winner will be touring multiple cities across the United States and Canada with the run kicking off on November 12 at the 10,000 capacity Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver Colorado and end at the 20,000 capacity Scotia Bank Arena in Canada on December 18.

As part of the tour, the hitmaker will be gracing multiple iconic venues, including the TD Garden Arena in Boston, where he has a day declared the Burna Boy Day.



He will also be headlining the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the Toyota Centre in Houston, the Capital Arena in Washington, DC, among others.



Burna Boy will thrill over 300,000 fans across 17 venues in what is another impressive feat.

The tour will come a few months after the release of his highly anticipated eighth album 'No Sign of Weakness' set for release in July 2025.

Ahead of the album, he has released several songs, with the latest being 'Tatata' featuring Travis Scott, which explores Brazilian upbeat funk music. 'Tatata' comes after Burna Boy released the reggae record 'Sweet Love', which continues to build momentum for his upcoming album.

The tour is set to follow his record-breaking concerts, which reached a new high in 2025 with his historic, sold-out show at the Stade de France, making him the first African artist to headline the iconic venue.