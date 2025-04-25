Burna Boy says his version of 'Laho' is the original

Shallipopi's hit single 'Laho' recently got a Burna Boy remix, which has generated reactions from fans.

The Grammy winner has taken to his Instagram page to share some context on the song.

According to Burna Boy, 'Laho II', released on April 25, 2025, was recorded before the Shallipopi solo version, but due to the inability to clear it, the solo version was released.

"So after all these years y'all still don't know me enough? If this "Laho" was the remix then l'd go first lol.



This was actually the original version, It just couldn't be cleared for the time he wanted to release cuz it clashed with other releases that had to do with me.



Na the remix Shalli first drop, this is the original. Shallipopi ft Burna boy LAHO 2 dropping today at 12am."

The remix follows the commercial success of the song, which is fast becoming Afrobeats' first global hit of 2025.

At his record-breaking Stade De France concert in Paris, Burna Boy unveiled the remix in a surprise performance with Shallipopi.

They performed the song again at Burna Boy's historic Co-op Arena concert in Manchester.

The global star has been on a roll with remixes as he recently featured on Joé Dwèt Filé's '4 Kampé II', which he also performed at his recent concerts.