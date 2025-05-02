Burna Boy gears up for the release of his 8th album with 'Sweet Love'

Grammy award-winning global icon Burna Boy ushers in his highly anticipated eighth studio album 'No Sign of Weakness' with today’s release of the seductive new single 'Sweet Love.'

The song is set to be followed by a music video, which will complement its breezy feel.

The song produced by Major Seven is a romantic, reggae-leaning track that showcases Burna Boy’s unmistakable vocal charisma and signature blend of global influences with melodic pop sensibility.

'Sweet Love' continues Burna Boy’s standout year, building on the momentum of No Sign of Weakness’s first single, 'Update'.

Produced by P2J (Beyoncé, Tems) and built around a sample of Soul II Soul’s iconic 8 the track blends Afrobeats with anthemic, club-ready energy.

The official video, which weaves together powerful visual vignettes inspired by the album’s central themes, has already surpassed 5 million views on YouTube.

Burna Boy has previously released the bubbling 'Bundle By Bundle,' which has amassed over 24M Spotify streams and 8.5M video views.

Most recently, Burna Boy joined French-Haitian singer Joé Dwèt Filé for the remix of the viral hit '4 Kampé,' fusing Afrobeats and Haitian Kompa into a cross-cultural anthem that continues to chart across platforms globally.