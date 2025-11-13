BOJ Teams Up With Olamide and Mavo Ahead of Duplicity Album

BOJ is taking a calculated approach to his sixth studio album, Duplicity. Instead of dropping the entire project at once, the Nigerian alté veteran is releasing singles in pairs, giving fans a taste of what’s to come while building anticipation for the full release on 5 December 2025.

The strategy kicked off on 24 October with two tracks that immediately showcased BOJ’s range. “After Hours”, featuring rising French-Gabonese singer Anais Cardot, introduced listeners to his softer, more intimate side, a loverboy era for the alté star.

The tender back-and-forth between BOJ and Cardot highlights his laid-back delivery and ability to create melodies that stay. In contrast, “Shana”, a collaboration with Nigerian collective Show Dem Camp and Ghanaian hip-hop artist Joey B, leaned into high-energy vibes, combining club-ready rhythms with his signature alte edge that fans have come to expect.

These Singles Show His Range

Both tracks offered a clear sense of Duplicity’s soundscape: a mix of intimacy and energy, all rooted in BOJ’s evolving creative identity. After Hours emphasises emotional depth, offering a soft, melodic space where listeners can connect with BOJ’s romantic side.

Shana, on the other hand, captures the energy of a live performance, bringing back moments from London’s Palmwine Sessions at The Outernet, where BOJ previewed the track.

This Friday: Olamide and Mavo Join the Lineup

The next pair of singles is set to drop this Friday, with “Diamonds” featuring Mavo and “Contraband” featuring Olamide. A snippet of Diamonds has already surfaced on social media, generating early buzz and showing that BOJ is keeping his momentum steady.

While full details on Contraband are still under wraps, the inclusion of Olamide is signalling a high-profile collaboration designed to bridge alte and mainstream Afrobeats audiences. Read Also: Davido’s Ibadan Concert Was One of the Biggest Crowds I Have Seen

What The Album Might Look Like

By announcing features from both established and emerging artists, Duplicity looks like it will be more of a collaborative showcase rather than a solo statement. This approach will not only broaden the album’s appeal but also reinforce BOJ’s knack for organising sounds that can resonate across multiple audiences.



It’s a move that will remind fans why he remains a pivotal figure in the Nigerian alte scene, one of the few artists able to balance experimentation with accessible sounds.#

Building Anticipation Ahead of December 5

The two-at-a-time rollout strategy also keeps the conversation going online. Each pair of singles should spark chatter on social media, from X to Instagram, and encourage fans to dissect the music, speculate about features, and create their own content inspired by the tracks.

For an artist like BOJ, whose appeal relies on both musical creativity and cultural relevance, this slow-burn move is a smart way to maintain momentum ahead of the full album. The album is just weeks away, and anticipation is building. Fans have already gotten a taste of the range they can expect, and the upcoming singles promise to expand on that vision.

By the time Duplicity drops on December 5, BOJ will have cultivated an engaged audience who’s ready to experience the full album as one cohesive statement, which, to me, reflects his growth, creativity, and continued influence on alte music. His strategy also shows something important: in today’s music scene, timing and narrative are just as vital as the music itself.