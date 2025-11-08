What Happened to SDC’s Hit Single ‘Tropicana’?

Show Dem Camp (SDC) makes smooth, catchy music. Their style helped create a new kind of Afrobeats called ‘Palmwine Music’, which is relaxed and collaborative. But today, one of their biggest tracks has quietly disappeared.

While the acclaimed album Palmwine Music Vol. 2 remains available on major streaming platforms, its sensational single “Tropicana” is no longer available on streaming platforms. That sudden disappearance suggested a serious backend issue, and sparked fan speculation on social media.

Now, the iconic Nigerian hip-hop duo: Wale “Tec” Davies and Olumide “Ghost” Ayeni ,have finally spoken out.

SDC on stage at Palmwine Festival [Instagram/SDC]

They confirmed the song’s removal stems from an unresolved financial dispute with one of the featured artists.

Renegotiation and the Cost of Success

Wale “Tec” Davies addressed the missing song in a recent interview with Elsie Not Elise, framing it within Afrobeats’ new era of financial awareness.

He explained that the problem began when a featured collaborator tried to renegotiate years after the track’s success.

“So there’s a particular situation. I won’t say names but there’s an artist we did a song with, and it did very well. We negotiated and agreed terms. And then a few years later, the artist hits you up and says ‘I feel like I deserve more and I want more, and if you don’t do more, I’m threatening (...)’; which is like how many years after the project.”

Tec suggests the industry has grown, and so have its money matters.

“I think what has happened in music recently is, you know, we've gotten to the point where a lot more African artists are conscious about their business. But at the time Palmwine Music 2 came out, not that many people were conscious of their business.”

For Tec, the dispute reflects a shift from handshake deals to legal fine print. Still, he reassured fans: “Yes, the project has done its thing. Still going to continue. It will be back up very soon for sure. So at the moment there's a little bit of a conversation with an artist and hopefully, we get to resolve it.”

While Tec focused on business, Olumide “Ghost” Ayeni was less reserved. His frustration was clear. This wasn’t just about money; it was about Show Dem Camp’s integrity.

He said: “The thing that pisses me off is that when we talk about people's integrity, like, never be work with artists where people who collaborate with people look for collaborations. We are artists ourselves. Built this from the ground up. We weren’t from a label. Why would we want to do you over?.”

Ghost didn’t mince words, revealing the disappointment ran deep.

“We kept it open from the beginning. We weren’t malicious. And when that kind of thing comes back at all sides, there have been a couple of people. I got my eyes on them.”

His words reveal the emotional cost of broken trust when creative partnerships turn into business disputes.

Tec added his own reflection, echoing the loss of simplicity:

“I think now, we are super conscious of (...)... there’s no more gentleman agreement. There’s no more ‘let us agree on everything.’ To be honest, with a lot of people, they don’t even agree to the contracts that they’ve signed anymore, which is crazy.”

Tec called it simply “the cost of doing business,” but his tone carried a quiet irony.

“I think some people were a bit laissez-faire about it. Then suddenly, now they’ve woken up.”

Social Media Sleuths Pinpoint the Cause

Tec and Ghost never dropped names. But fans didn’t need them to. Social media detectives were quick to connect the dots.

The track “Tropicana,” featuring Flash, became the centre of attention.

After SDC’s interview clip went viral, BOJ, a prominent member of the collective, posted a cheeky quote on Twitter (formerly X): “TROPICANA BABY OOOO” followed by three laughing emojis.

That single post appeared to have lit the match as fans instantly turned their gaze toward Flash, who delivered the song’s unmistakable chorus. Within hours, the reactions poured in on X.

One user @mo_morinsola commented underneath Boj’s post: “SDC said they won’t call him out, BOJ said hold my beer…I’m dying.”

Another user @jokufx expressed: “That song carried the album for me he definitely deserve what he asking for.”

One other user @i_udeme commented: “Wetin Dey worry flash. Be like that song na him last card.”

Another user @kvngjayamani wrote: “How everybody knows it’s flash before boj confirmed it, shows to confirm people are who they are lmao.”

Fresh off the release of their 11th studio album, Afrika Magik, Show Dem Camp have confirmed Palmwine Fest will be held for the first time in Abuja on December 12, 2025, before returning back to where it all began in Lagos on December 21.

