Ayra Starr names Jay Z, Young Thug, Dave among rappers she wants to work with

In a recent interview on Complex, Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr listed the rappers she would love to work with.

In a list that contains rappers from both the United Kingdom and the United States, the singer named notable stars with global followings as rappers she would love to collaborate with.

Top on her list is Central Cee, who is one of the hottest UK rappers in the last two years. According to the Grammy nominee, a song between them would sound great.

She also named the Nigerian-British, Brit Award-winning star, Dave, on her list. His inclusion doesn't come as a surprise given his history of collaborating with Nigerians. Dave recruited Burna Boy for his hit song 'Location' with Burna Boy and also collaborated with Boj and Oxlade.

"I grew up on Young Thug. He's still amazing. He's still a G," the Nigerian singer said after listing the American rapper on her dream list.

A surprising name on Ayra Starr's list was American hip hop icon and mogul Jay Z.



"I think for my inner child, I need a song with Jay-Z. I would make her so proud," the Grammy nominee said of her desire to work with the legendary rapper.

This came as a surprise to some observers who considered the generation gap between Shawn Carter and the 22-year-old.



Some observers also think Jay Z's inclusion might also have something to do with Ayra Starr being signed to his company Roc Nation.

She also described herself as a big fan of 20-year-old American rapper and TikTok sensation ian, who enjoyed mainstream success with his hit song 'Magic Johnson'.

So far in her career, Ayra Starr hasn't worked with many rappers, so fans would be looking forward to these potential collaborations.