Ayra Starr joins Sexy Redd as headliners of Afronation Festival in Dominican Republic

Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr will be headlining the Afronation Nation Festival in the Dominican Republic.



The Grammy nominee will be headlining alongside American rapper Sexy Redd and South African hitmaking star DJ Maphorisa.

The festival will take place in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from November 7–9, 2025. Other Afrobeats stars scheduled to perform include Shallipopi and Ruger.

At the festival, fans will be looking forward to a rendition of Ayra Starr's collection of hit songs, including her recent release 'Hot Body'.

2025 has been a busy year for Ayra Starr, who has been on the road thrilling fans with her collection of hit records. Earlier in the year, she headlined the St Kitts music festival and the Canadian Jazz Festival.

She has also been on tour with Grammy-winning band Coldplay as one of the supporting acts for their Music Of The Spheres World Tour .

The 22-year-old superstar has also added international awards to her collection. She won the Best International Act at the 2025 BET Awards . Thus, making her the second African female artist to win the award after Tems' historic 2022 win.

She also made history by winning 2 MOBO Awards, which further emphasised her status as one of Africa's biggest global exports.



Ayra Starr added to her Headies collection at the 17th Headies, where she won the prize for Best R&B single for her song 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon.