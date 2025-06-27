Ayo Maff shares debut LP 'Prince of the Street', says he wants to speak for the people

Speaking to Apple Music Africa Now Radio, the fast-rising star shared that his biggest inspiration is meeting fans who tell him how his music has assisted them in navigating a difficult process in their life.



"It's when I meet a fan and he tells me how much my music has helped him go through a phase of his life - when he was depressed and really didn’t know what to do. I've met a couple of fans who tell me that, and also fans who tell me: “Your music made me happy, your music changed my mood, your music is one of the reasons that keeps me going”. This is one of the reasons why I will always keep doing music, because I have to preach to the people. I have to let them know this is what we are all going through. It's not just you. It's not just me. Everyone is going through one or two things."

Ayo Maff's debut LP 'Prince of the Street' reinforces his identification as a street prophet whose music conveys the plight of a disadvantaged community, as well as the reality of young Nigerians navigating economic difficulties and emotional complexities.

Speaking with Nandi Madiba, he shared that growing up in Shomolu Bariga shaped his reality, which he wants to share with the world.

"Yeah, growing up in Bariga helped me – and I would even say it's influenced my music in lots of ways. It allowed me to sing the reality, where I'm from, and the genuine lifestyle. I can’t be singing like I'm 30 when I'm still in my young age, so I don't sing about things I don't know. All the things I do sing about, people are also facing, so it's all a reality check."

On the album, Ayo Maff has a track called 'Baddo's Song' which pays tribute to Nigerian hip hop icon Olamide. The rising star hailed him as one of the icons whose work paved the way for his generation.

"Big up to the ‘Big OG’s!’ - because they opened the way for us. Without them, I don't think there's any way we could be in this space and be who we are with what we have today. They opened the way for us, so big ups to them".