Adekunle Gold shows why he's a leading hitmaker with 'Coco Money'

Award-winning star Adekunle Gold's new single 'Coco Money' shows his expertise in crafting hits that capture his class and range.

Released on July 18, 2025, 'Coco Money' is another blend of indigenous Fuji influences with Afrobeats that carries Adekunle Gold's panache and range.

A man who has achieved success with an elevated art that captures his desires and vision, Adekunle Gold, celebrates his success and triumph with a song that brings to mind the subtle yet unmistakable chest thumping of great Fuji music stars.

"I don taste money, I like am," he sings in Pidgin English about the good life success as afforded him.

He smoothly interpolates the famous lines of Rihanna's 'Bitch Better Have My Money' that convey his message as a man who always gets his dues.

Taking from his Yoruba heritage and the carriage of imposing figures of Italian Mafia dons, Adekunle Gold shares his desire to enjoy the good life and gives a stern warning to those attempting to toy with him.



Rather than gloat, he asks for his dues and calls on listeners to join him in celebrating.

The song ushers in another moment for the superstar, who is famous for morphing into different personas that are accompanied by quality music and captivating imagery.

The song comes off the back of 'Obimo', is Valentine's Day release that pays tribute to lovers.