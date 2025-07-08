The Wireless festival is one of the United Kingdom's most famous annual events that attracts tens of thousands of music fans.

From the UK's diverse music scene to Dancehall stars, several global stars have performed at the iconic festival, creating unforgettable moments that capture the UK's status as a musical and cultural melting pot.

Several Nigerian stars have also performed at the Wireless, where they flew Afrobeats flag at the festival, whose 2025 edition continues this trend.

Burna Boy, Odumodublvck, and Darkoo are Nigerian stars set to support Canadian global star Drake, who will be making history by headlining the festival's three dates.

As Odumodublvck and Burna Boy make their Wireless debut, they will be joining a list of Nigerian stars who have graced the iconic stage.

6 Nigerian artists who have performed at the iconic Wireless Festival

1. Wizkid

Wizkid's three appearances are the most by a Nigerian at the Festival. The Grammy winner first graced the Wireless stage in 2013, the returned four years later for another appearance in 2017.



In 2022, he returned for a special guest performance, which marked a landmark moment for him and Afrobeats.

2. Davido

Off the back of his breathtaking 2017 run of hits, Davido stole the show 2018 Wireless Festival, where he had 50,000 people singing along to his hit songs



His performance remains an unforgettable moment that captures the popularity of Afrobeats in the United Kingdom.

3. Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' is the most ubiquitous Afrobeat song of all time, which rocketed him to global stardom.



The Grammy nominee brings his energetic stagemanship and collection of hit singles to the 2024 Wireless Festival.

4. Asake

Although Asake might have made a botched attempt to recreate Lil Yachty's famous 2022 Wireless Festival entrance, his performance at the 2024 edition more than made up for this as he treated fans to a collection of his hit singles.

5. Ayra Starr

Award-winning singer Ayra Starr brought her alluring performance to the Festival in 2022 and also returned in 2024 for a captivating out.

6. Shallipopi