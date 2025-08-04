Fans get Plantashun Boiz nostalgia as Faze and 2Baba link up in the studio

The clip of 2Baba and Faze in the studio has sparked excitement from fans who are looking forward to new music from the veteran stars.

The duo is two-thirds of the iconic Boy and Plantashun Boiz, whose music played a notable role in the evolution of the pop music that would become widely known as Afrobeats.

In the music video that circulated online, Faze and 2Baba were recorded in a recording session of what appears to be a possible collaboration.

The prospect of new music between them will be the first time in a decade that members of the Plantashun Boiz group will collaborate on a song.

The collaboration would give older fans a rush of nostalgia while a new generation of listeners an insight into the combination of talents that shaped Plantashun Boiz.

The history of Plantashun Boiz is a turbulent one filled with classic songs and interminable feuds.



The group was formed in the Institute of Management Technology in Enugu by the trio 2Baba FKA 2Face, BlackFace, and Faze. They later moved to Lagos in the late 1990s, where they steadily rose to the mainstream.

They parted ways in 2003 after 2Baba left to pursue a solo career, which would see him become one of Nigeria's greatest musicians.