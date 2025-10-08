What to Watch in the Cinemas This October

We’ve got a nostalgic superhero return, groundbreaking Nigerian storytelling, fierce female-led heists, anime showdowns, and magical dollhouse adventures.

This month’s box office is a feast for every kind of movie lover. So, if you’re seeking adrenaline-pumping action, heartfelt drama, or even family fun, here’s your guide to what’s lighting up Nigerian cinemas this month.



1. Spider-Man (2002) Re-Release

Release: September 26 (with encore screenings October 3–5, 2025)

Distributor: Fathom Entertainment / Sony Pictures

Before multiverses became the norm and superhero fatigue set in, there was Spider-Man (2002), the film that swung superhero cinema into the modern era.

Starring Tobey Maguire as the iconic wall-crawler, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man is back in theatres for a limited-time event that will thrill both die-hard fans and newcomers. Presented by Fathom Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures, the event is a limited theatrical re-release of the original Spider-Man trilogy.

The screenings began with Spider-Man on September 26, followed by Spider-Man 2.1 (the extended cut) on September 27, and Spider-Man 3 on September 28. he perfect chance to relive the trilogy in cinemas.



2. Gingerrr

Release: September 26, 2025

Director: Yemi Morafa

Cast: Bisola Aiyeola, Wunmi Toriola, Kiekie, Bolaji Ogunmola

Gingerrr is shaking up Nollywood screens with an energetic mix of suspense, comedy, betrayal, and ambition.

It tells the story of four women with nothing to lose who join forces to pull off a daring heist. United by a shared vendetta, they form a powerful alliance, but as hidden agendas emerge, the group’s fragile unity begins to unravel.

From Bisola Aiyeola’s sharp performance to Kiekie’s comedic flair, the cast brings refreshing energy to the heist genre.



3. My Father’s Shadow

Release: September 19, 2025

Director: Akinola Davies Jr.

Starring: Sope Dirisu, Godwin Chiemerie Egbo, Chibuike Marvellous Egbo

Few Nigerian films have generated as much global buzz as My Father’s Shadow. This deeply emotional drama follows two young brothers who spend a single day with their estranged father in Lagos during Nigeria’s pivotal 1993 presidential election.

What begins as a reunion soon turns into a journey through the city’s bustling streets and their father’s fractured life, set against the backdrop of political unrest.

My Father’s Shadow is a personal, poetic reflection on fatherhood, politics, and identity, drawn from the real-life experiences of the Davies brothers. It marks Akinola Davies Jr.’s feature-length directorial debut, produced with support from BBC Film and the BFI.

4. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle

Studio: Ufotable

Genre: Action / Fantasy / Anime

Anime fans, rejoice! The battle against Muzan Kibutsuji is finally here. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle plunges Tanjiro and the Hashira into the most intense fight of their lives as they infiltrate Muzan’s lair.

The Infinity Castle is a sprawling, otherworldly labyrinth, and this film brings it to life with Ufotable’s signature breathtaking animation and heart-pounding action sequences. This is not just another anime release; it’s the final arc of one of the most beloved anime series of the decade. Expect emotional gut punches, dazzling visuals, and unforgettable battles.

5. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

Premiere: September 26, 2025 (USA)

Studio: DreamWorks Animation / Universal Pictures

If you have kids or a soft spot for magical adventures, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is the perfect family outing. Based on the hit Netflix series, the film blends live-action and animation to tell the story of Gabby’s quest to rescue her beloved dollhouse and the Gabby Cats from the eccentric cat lady, Vera.

The film takes Gabby and her crew through a candy-filled fantasy world, complete with kitty gnomes, mermaid adventures, and heartwarming lessons about growing up.

It’s DreamWorks’ first original live-action hybrid film (not a remake), starring Laila Lockhart Kraner alongside Jason Mantzoukas, Gloria Estefan, and Kristen Wiig.

6. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Release Date: September 19, 2025 (US)

Director: Kogonada

Starring: Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie, Kevin Kline, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Where to Watch: Cinemas nationwide

For lovers of road-trip romances and existential adventures, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey offers a whimsical, genre-bending experience. The story follows David (Colin Farrell), a man coaxed by a mysterious GPS to embark on a surreal road trip, and Sarah (Margot Robbie), a woman skeptical of love and commitment.

Their journey takes them through portals, memories, and dreamlike locations, forcing them to confront their pasts and their capacity for love. Blending romantic fantasy with emotional introspection, the film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kogonada (After Yang, Columbus) and pairs Robbie and Farrell in an unexpected but compelling duo.

While critics are divided, the film’s imaginative structure and bittersweet emotional core make it a fascinating cinema outing

October’s cinema slate is a rich mix of nostalgia, innovation, and spectacle. So grab your popcorn, rally your friends or family, and make your way to the cinema.

Trust us, these stories are best experienced in the dark, with a glowing screen and a room full of fellow movie lovers.



