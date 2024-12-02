Want to be a Nollywood Director today? Here’s how

Have you ever watched a Nollywood film and thought, "I could do that!"? Or perhaps you’ve marvelled at the storytelling, the bold characters, and the unexpected plot twists, thinking, "One day, I'll be the one behind the camera."

The dream of becoming a Nollywood director isn’t as far out of reach as it might seem. In fact, it’s a goal that’s both exciting and achievable, especially if you know the ins and outs of the industry and have the passion to back it up.

Nollywood is a thriving powerhouse of creativity, with films that captivate audiences around the world. There are a plethora of genres to explore too; from the most intense dramas that tug at your heartstrings, to the wildest comedies and thrilling action scenes that make you laugh, cry, and gasp in disbelief. Behind each of these stories, there’s a director; someone who brings vision, guidance, and passion to every frame, scene, and dialogue.

So, what does it take to be a Nollywood director?

The journey is often unpredictable, filled with opportunities to learn and grow, and above all, it requires a unique blend of creativity, leadership, and a little bit of chaos management. But don’t worry, with the right mindset, a solid plan, and a dash of Nollywood flair, you too could be calling the shots (quite literally).

We’ll walk you through everything you need to know about becoming a Nollywood director. From understanding the industry’s vibrant culture to mastering the technical and creative skills required for the job, we’ll break it all down.

Gain Experience and Learn the Craft

I’m not sure there’s any other way to be a director without actually “learning how to be one.” While having a vision is essential, it’s equally important to build your skills and knowledge of filmmaking. In Nollywood, directors aren’t just responsible for the overall vision of the film; they also oversee many technical aspects, such as camera angles, lighting, sound, and editing.

Here’s the good news: You don’t need a fancy film school degree to get started in Nollywood. The industry thrives on hands-on experience, and many successful Nollywood directors have learned the ropes on the job. Start by gaining experience as an assistant director, a production assistant, or even in the editing room. These roles will allow you to get a feel for the inner workings of film production, while you observe more experienced directors in action.

Of course, if you do have access to formal training, whether through a film school or online courses, it certainly won’t hurt. Learning about scriptwriting, cinematography, lighting techniques, and sound design will give you a solid foundation for directing. If you’re passionate about it, dive deep into the history of film and learn the stories behind some of the most iconic Nigerian films.

Create a short film (even if it's with your phone!). Experiment with directing techniques such as framing, lighting, and angles. Don't worry about perfection, the goal is to practice and develop your own style.

Build Your Network – Make Connections in the Industry.

As with any film industry, Nollywood thrives on relationships. Building a network of filmmakers, producers, actors, and crew members is essential to your success. Getting to know the people who already have experience in the industry - from actors who know how to give you the best performance to cinematographers who understand the technical intricacies of film - can make or break a project.

Attend industry events, film festivals, and networking functions where you can meet people who share your passion. Nollywood is an industry built on collaborations, and being able to connect with the right people can lead to incredible opportunities. You don’t have to be a social butterfly, but being approachable, professional, and persistent will open many doors for you.

And don’t forget social media! They are crucial for keeping up with Nollywood news and trends. They also allow you to showcase your work and build a fanbase. You’d be surprised at how many opportunities have been sparked through online interactions.

Start Small – Direct Short Films and Independent Projects

While the dream may be to direct a feature-length film that plays in cinemas across the country, it’s important to start small. Many Nollywood directors began by directing short films or working on independent projects. These smaller-scale projects give you the freedom to experiment, refine your techniques, and build a body of work that showcases your abilities.

Short films are a great way to develop your storytelling skills within a shorter time frame. They also give you the chance to work on multiple aspects of filmmaking without the pressures of a big-budget production. Independent films are a perfect starting point because they often allow for creative freedom, and they help you gain the experience necessary to move on to larger projects.

Be Ready for the Challenges

The road to becoming a Nollywood director is filled with challenges. There will be moments of doubt, technical setbacks, tight budgets, and tight schedules. However, the ability to push through these challenges is what separates successful directors from those who give up. The industry demands flexibility, resilience, and creativity.

Never stop learning. Stay updated on trends in filmmaking, storytelling, and technology. Stay motivated by your passion, and remember why you wanted to direct in the first place — whether it’s to tell stories that matter, inspire others, or leave a lasting mark on the film industry.

Reflect on why you want to direct. Is there a specific story you want to tell or a message you want to convey? Write down your vision and goals for your future in Nollywood. Keep this as your reminder on the tough days!

Now that you’re ready, the world awaits you.