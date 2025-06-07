Tyler Perry faces lawsuit over Netflix series ‘She The People’

Tyler Perry’s latest comedy project has landed him in legal trouble. The acclaimed filmmaker, alongside Netflix and actress Terri J. Vaughn, is being sued over allegations that their new series She The People infringes on a trademark and draws heavily from a concept belonging to a Mississippi-based nonprofit.

As reported by The Clarion Ledger, Aimee Allison, the founder of the political advocacy group She The People, filed the suit, naming Perry’s production house, Tyler Vision, Vaughn, and 25 unnamed individuals as defendants.



The complaint, lodged just before the show’s official release, claims that the series borrows content and themes from an unfinished documentary Allison had in development back in 2020.

According to Allison, she contracted Nina Holiday Entertainment Inc. to produce a documentary centred on her organisation. She says she was in communication with Terri J. Vaughn at the time, under the impression that Vaughn was representing the production company.

She alleges that during this period, she and Vaughn exchanged ideas, discussed interviewees, and outlined potential themes for a documentary series that would carry the She The People name. Allison maintains that all creative materials and intellectual property from those discussions were to remain under the nonprofit’s control.