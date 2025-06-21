Nollywood actress and producer Toyin Abraham has described herself as a ‘prophet’ whose movies have the potential to heal people.

She said this on Instagram while sharing the screenshot of a heartwarming message from a therapist who told her she used her latest movie ‘Iyalode’ to treat a client.

In her message, the therapist told Toyin that she’s been watching ‘Iyalode’ alongside her elderly client as part of a therapy session.

According to the message, using the movie as a tool for therapy has resulted in the elderly client feeling relieved and uplifted.

In the screenshot's caption, Toyin described herself as a prophet, saying her movies heal people.

She wrote, “I just don’t shoot movies, I’m a Prophet and I speak and heal people through my Movies.

“IYALODE is still showing in cinemas in Nigeria, pls find time to watch and be blessed”.

‘Iyalode’, which debuted at the cinemas on June 6, has been a box-office success, grossing over N100 million in the first four days of its release.

The movie, which was directed by Adebayo Tijani and co-produced by Abraham and her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi, features ace actors like Muyiwa Ademola, Gabriel Afolayan, Ibrahim Chatta, Peju Ogunmola, Bukky Wright, Wale Ojo, Kehinde Bankole and Aisha Lawal.

‘Iyalode’ is a historical drama that centres around Asabi Adikaka, a warrior in the village of Kulende, who seeks justice and redemption. The film explores power, betrayal, legacy burdens, and the cost of leadership as Asabi fights to reclaim her destiny. It is a story of legacy, resistance, and the challenges a woman faces who defies societal expectations.