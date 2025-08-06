'Stop Picking Actors Based on Followers': Emma Ugolee calls out Nollywood

In a fiery and passionate post shared online, Ugolee didn’t mince words, calling the trend “sickening” and deeply unfair to trained, experienced professionals who have dedicated years to their craft. He described a toxic casting culture that overlooks merit and skill in favour of digital clout.

To illustrate his point, Ugolee referenced two lead actors from the trending series To Kill a Monkey, highlighting their undeniable screen presence and wide appeal across gender demographics.

Despite their impressive work, the actors remain under the radar online. Why? As Ugolee put it: “Because they’re not trading their privacy, nudity, or personal drama for clout.”

In stark contrast, he cited a social media influencer whose claim to fame involves content that encourages women to gyrate, mimic sexual sounds, and share their favourite positions on camera.

It’s this kind of content, Ugolee noted, that tends to go viral, pushing creators with little or no acting background to the top of casting shortlists. “This is in no way to make fun of what he’s doing,” Ugolee clarified. “But to show you exactly what it takes to get the engagement Nollywood is asking of these professional actors as tickets to get acting gigs.”

His comments expose an uncomfortable truth about modern entertainment: talent is no longer enough.

Actors now feel pressured to become influencers, revealing their private lives online or creating scandals to stay visible in an algorithm-driven industry.

Ugolee issued a heartfelt appeal to Nollywood producers and casting directors, urging them to resist the growing demand for actors to “entertain with their real lives.”

Many of the most gifted performers, he argued, have no interest in building brands out of their personal lives; they just want to act.

He closed with gratitude to the few industry gatekeepers who continue to value talent above trends: “Shout out to the directors who ignore this rule while casting.”