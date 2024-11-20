See trailer for Jade Osiberu’s'Christmas In Lagos'

Nollywood director, Jade Osiberu has unveiled the official trailer for her upcoming movie, 'Christmas In Lagos.'

In an Instagram post, Jade Osebiru revealed the official trailer of her latest project, Christmas in Lagos.

“CHRISTMAS IN LAGOS IS HERE!!! So proud to present to you the trailer for my new film. Grateful to everyone who worked on this film, our amazing cast and super talented crew. We set out to make a film that shows Lagos (and Naija) off in its full Detty December glory and when the film is out in exactly a month from today, I think you guys will be really proud of the film,” the post said.

Christmas in Lagos follows the story of Fiyin, who is heartbroken and convinced that her best friend, Elo is her true love. However, Elo returns from New York with plans to propose to his secret girlfriend, Yagazie. Meanwhile, Gbemi faces a tough choice between her current boyfriend and an old flame. Additionally, Ivie, a Londoner who comes back to Lagos for an unforgettable December, unexpectedly finds love.