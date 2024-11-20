'Gladiator II' records ₦99.1 million in its opening weekend at the Nigerian box office

Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated Gladiator II has made an impressive debut at the Nigerian box office, grossing ₦99.1 million in its opening weekend making it the second-highest opening of the year.

According to data from the Nigerian Box Office, the epic, directed by Ridley Scott, gained ₦8.13 million on Wednesday and ₦8.96 million on Thursday, ahead of its weekend release.

Following an advanced screening in Nigeria which amassed N17 million in two days, this achievement places Gladiator II as one of the top film openings in 2024.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the sequel follows the story of Lucius the nephew of Maximus from the original Gladiator. The film explores the themes of vengeance and redemption set in ancient Rome. With a star-studded cast including Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Denzel Washington, the film is set to draw a strong audience in Nigeria which is indicative of the country’s appeal to global cinema.