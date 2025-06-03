‘You Dey Mad!’: Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie clash

What began as a message of forgiveness quickly escalated into one of the most explosive online exchanges Nollywood has seen in months.

On Instagram, actress Angela Okorie posted a video addressing recent news about fellow actress Mercy Johnson’s health, sparking a chain reaction that brought Regina Daniels into the centre of the storm.

In the video, Angela made startling claims, beginning with a moment of empathy.

“I got some news recently that Mercy Johnson is not feeling well, and really honestly feel for her and I want the best for her, and I want her to win. The kind of sickness I was told she has is something I cannot wish on my enemy.”

Angela went on to say that, despite past grievances with Mercy, she had chosen to let go of the bitterness.

“And today I have forgiven her. You know these bloggers, they are very crazy. When they see me comment on somebody’s wall, they will just munch it and post, and before you know it will start trending.”

But her message quickly turned into something more confrontational:

“But the truth is that, tell Mercy to go and apologise to the people she has offended. Tell her I said so. Apologising to people you have wronged is better than using church words that you don’t represent. Mercy did a whole lot of things in the industry, and today I am forgiving her. For real, I have forgiven her. I am forgiving her for her I am forgiving her because of God. If we're gonna go down memory lane, she went spiritual for me.”