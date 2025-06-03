‘You Dey Mad!’: Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie clash

What began as a message of forgiveness quickly escalated into one of the most explosive online exchanges Nollywood has seen in months.
On Instagram, actress Angela Okorie posted a video addressing recent news about fellow actress Mercy Johnson’s health, sparking a chain reaction that brought Regina Daniels into the centre of the storm.
In the video, Angela made startling claims, beginning with a moment of empathy.
“I got some news recently that Mercy Johnson is not feeling well, and really honestly feel for her and I want the best for her, and I want her to win. The kind of sickness I was told she has is something I cannot wish on my enemy.”
Angela went on to say that, despite past grievances with Mercy, she had chosen to let go of the bitterness.
“And today I have forgiven her. You know these bloggers, they are very crazy. When they see me comment on somebody’s wall, they will just munch it and post, and before you know it will start trending.”
But her message quickly turned into something more confrontational:
“But the truth is that, tell Mercy to go and apologise to the people she has offended. Tell her I said so. Apologising to people you have wronged is better than using church words that you don’t represent. Mercy did a whole lot of things in the industry, and today I am forgiving her. For real, I have forgiven her. I am forgiving her for her I am forgiving her because of God. If we're gonna go down memory lane, she went spiritual for me.”
Angela’s statement stirred widespread reactions online, but none louder than the one from Regina Daniels, actress and Mercy Johnson’s god-daughter, who did not mince words in defence of her "mommy."
“With all due respect, Aunty Angela, you de mad!!!”
In a follow-up post, Regina doubled down.
“Abeg no forgive because for this side, we no dey forgive. Continue and whilst at it, don't forget to say she gets pikin wey gidigba. No Dey Shalaye!!!”
While fans were still recovering from the heat, Angela Okorie attempted to dial things back, or at least redirect attention, with a cryptic Instagram post:
“Being kind doesn’t make you weak, it makes you trusted, respected and remembered.”
But just hours later, she came back swinging, this time directly targeting Regina Daniels with personal jabs:
“You married a man who is supposed to be your great-grandfather, the kind of low icu (IQ) you have is why I advise this younger generation.”
Regina Daniels wasn’t done either. She delivered what many are calling the "final bombshell":
“He is everything your mind prays for but can’t attract. Don’t get me started on telling the world how you were chasing the same old man.”
What we’re seeing
What initially sounded like a spiritual or emotional resolution turned into a fierce and deeply personal feud.
Angela’s decision to forgive Mercy Johnson was wrapped in layered accusations and critiques of past behaviour, leading some fans to question the motive behind the post. Was it genuine healing, or a veiled attack?
Regina Daniels’ fiery defence of Mercy was equally complex. It wasn’t just about loyalty, it was about public image, generational pride, and setting boundaries in a space where silence is often mistaken for weakness.
The bigger picture
This feud highlights several realities of Nollywood and celebrity culture.
Forgiveness, when made public, becomes a performance, open to interpretation and backlash.
Respect in Nigerian pop culture is deeply tied to hierarchy, age, and tone; breaking those norms invites war.
Social media is no longer just a platform; it’s a battleground.
Whether or not Mercy Johnson responds remains to be seen. For now, fans are split, some defending Angela’s right to speak her truth, others backing Regina’s fierce loyalty.
What’s clear? In Nollywood, nothing stays buried forever, and no grudge stays silent for long.
