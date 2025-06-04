Five of the most shocking celebrity divorces in Nollywood

In an industry known for its glamour, passion, and public devotion, several high-profile marriages have unexpectedly crumbled, leaving fans shocked and the public desperate for answers. While these stars once captivated us with displays of affection, red carpet appearances, and public declarations of love, the harsh realities behind closed doors tell a different story. From comedians to power couples and beloved screen queens, these celebrities revealed that even deep love and long history aren’t always enough. 1. Basketmouth and Elsie Okpocha

Basketmouth and ex wife Elise Okpocha

When ace comedian Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, announced his separation from wife Elsie in December 2022 , it sent shockwaves across Nigeria’s entertainment industry. The couple had been married for 12 years and were admired for their seemingly playful, rock-solid union. “As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation… We have decided to end our marriage,” Basketmouth wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. The couple shares three children and often flaunted their bond online. Elsie once described Basketmouth as a “gift from God.” So when the split was announced, with no clear reason given, fans were blindsided. Rumours swirled about communication breakdowns and long-standing unresolved issues, but neither party has given a full public explanation. 2. AY Makun and Mabel Makun

AY Makun and ex wife, Mabel Makun [Instagram/AYComedian]

Comedian and actor Ayo Makun (AY) and his interior designer wife, Mabel Makun, were once seen as one of Nollywood’s power couples. After 20 years of being together, 13 of which they spent married, their breakup in early 2024 shocked many. The couple had weathered previous storms, including a near-divorce in 2016, which they managed to overcome. But this time, things truly fell apart. AY confirmed the breakup in a candid Instagram post, stating: “Yes, my marriage of 20 years is ending. There was no infidelity. No scandal. Just too many things broken and unspoken.” Despite welcoming their second daughter in 2022 after years of trying, the cracks in their relationship deepened. Fans were devastated, especially given how often Mabel and AY publicly expressed their love for one another. 3. Bolanle Ninalowo and Bunmi Ninalowo

Known for his macho roles in Nollywood and his love for fitness, actor Bolanle Ninalowo had always spoken highly of his wife, Bunmi, often referring to her as the woman who stood by him when he had nothing. The couple initially split years ago but reconciled in 2018 after Bolanle admitted to personal failures in the marriage. Their renewed bond looked stronger than ever, until September 2023, when Bolanle announced yet another separation. “My wife and I have decided to go our separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution,” he wrote on Instagram. The revelation left fans heartbroken, especially those who saw the couple as a testimony to second chances. They share two children, and Bolanle has continued to speak respectfully about Bunmi, calling her a “good woman” who deserved peace. 4. Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz' [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

Funke Akindele, one of Nollywood’s most successful actresses and producers, shocked the public when her husband JJC Skillz (Abdulrasheed Bello) announced their separation in June 2022. Together, they co-produced hit films and series, including Jenifa’s Diary and Omo Ghetto: The Saga. From red carpet appearances to their dynamic co-parenting of Funke’s twins, they were seen as a formidable creative and romantic team. But behind the scenes, tensions brewed. JJC Skillz disclosed the breakup with a composed statement: “We had issues for the past two years, and I moved out of the house three months ago. Funke insisted I leave, and we’ve not been able to settle amicably.” Reports later emerged about business disagreements, parenting conflicts, and clashing egos. Despite their split, Funke remains a trailblazer in film, while JJC has stepped back into music and creative production. 5. Biola Bayo