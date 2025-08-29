Pulse Weekly Rundown: Funke Akindele's new film, other major movie news this week

Whether it’s Nollywood’s interpretation of the legal process, or Amazon being dragged to court over its slippery definition of “buy,” here are the biggest stories that shaped the conversation in film this week.

Devil Is a Liar sparks debate

Nollywood has never shied away from legal drama, but the new Netflix film Devil Is a Liar has stirred up controversy for how it misrepresents Nigerian law.

The Nse Ikpe-Etim–led drama tells the story of a toxic marriage gone awry, but its treatment of double jeopardy and divorce had lawyers raising red flags.

The film implies that someone charged with attempted murder cannot later be tried for murder of the same person, something Lagos-based firm Lekan Bamidele & Co. quickly corrected: “Attempted murder and murder are not the same offence.”

While some might see this as harmless artistic license, critics argue Nollywood has a responsibility to get legal principles right, lest audiences walk away misinformed.

The debate points to a larger question: should Nollywood hire legal consultants the way Hollywood often does?

Amazon faces class action over “fake” movie ownership

Meanwhile, in the U.S., a lawsuit against Amazon has exposed a frustrating truth about digital film ownership: you don’t actually own the movies you “buy” on Prime Video.

The class action argues Amazon misleads customers by using the word “buy” when what they really get is a revocable license.

Plaintiff Lisa Reingold, for example, paid over $20 for a show, only for it to vanish from her library when licensing agreements shifted.

California law recently banned such practices, saying a “purchase” must equal unrestricted ownership. If successful, this lawsuit could reshape how streaming platforms advertise digital content and serve as a reminder that physical DVDs may outlast our digital “libraries.”

Pere Egbi’s heartbreaking revelation

In Nigeria, the dangers of online abuse were brought into sharp focus after reality star Pere Egbi revealed a friend had taken his own life due to relentless cyberbullying.

The tragedy reignited calls for stronger legal protections and cultural accountability. Celebrities like Funke Akindele, Beverly Naya, and Jim Iyke have long spoken about the toll of online abuse, with Iyke even producing Bad Comments to highlight the issue. Experts argue Nigeria’s Cybercrimes Act doesn’t go far enough in addressing cyberbullying, especially against minors. Pere’s story is yet another painful reminder that trolling isn’t harmless fun; it can be fatal.

Funke Akindele announces her December release

On a brighter note, Nollywood’s box office queen, Funke Akindele, announced her next holiday blockbuster, Behind The Scenes, set for December 2025.

The film features an ensemble cast including Tobi Bakare, Scarlet Gomez, Ini Dima-Okojie, Iyabo Ojo, Destiny Etiko, and Uzor Arukwe.

December has long been Akindele’s territory: Omo Ghetto: The Saga (2020), Battle on Buka Street (2022), and A Tribe Called Judah (2023) each smashed box office records, with the latter becoming the first Nollywood film to cross ₦1 billion. Now, all eyes are on whether Behind The Scenes will continue her December dominance.

Bimbo Akintola stirs debate

Nollywood veteran Bimbo Akintola also got people talking after comments on fidelity during a podcast went viral.

She claimed, “90% of men cheat… it’s ingrained in them,” pointing to polygamous traditions and generational examples of infidelity as cultural inheritance.

Her bluntness reignited debates about whether cheating is excused too easily in African societies under the guise of “tradition,” and whether fidelity is really a Western import.

Actors vs. Influencers: Linda Sokhulu sounds the alarm

Finally, South African actress Linda Sokhulu voiced frustrations that resonate across African film industries: Are trained actors being replaced by influencers with big followings?

She noted that casting often prioritises follower counts over craft, pushing dedicated thespians to become content creators to remain employable.



Nollywood stars like Jemima Osunde and Deyemi Okanlawon have shared the same frustration.

As Sokhulu put it: “It’s never been proven that because you’ve got 15 million followers, you’re going to make the show popular.”

The tension between craft and clout raises uncomfortable questions about the future of film. Will artistry survive the algorithm?