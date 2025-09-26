Pulse Weekly Rundown: From Mercy Aigbe’s grief, Nollywood triumphs, and Big Brother’s twists

The global film and entertainment world has served up a buffet of headlines this week.



Hollywood got a reluctant new guild president, Nollywood reeled from personal grief and professional triumphs, Rita Edochie set Instagram on fire with a sermon straight out of a Nollywood script, and Big Brother Naija confirmed its flair for chaos with finale drama. Here’s everything you missed and why it matters.



Christopher Nolan

If there’s one thing Christopher Nolan hates more than spoilers, it’s the spotlight. The British filmmaker, whose name is synonymous with mind-bending blockbusters, has spent his career dodging social media and letting his films do the talking.

This is no small appointment. The DGA is knee-deep in industry upheavals: the rise of artificial intelligence, the tug-of-war between streaming giants and studios, and renewed calls for stronger creative rights.

Mercy Aigbe’s Heartbreak: Nollywood mourns with her

Back home in Nigeria, tragedy struck Nollywood. Actress, filmmaker, and style icon Mercy Aigbe lost her beloved mother this week , sharing the painful news in a short but devastating Instagram post: “R.I.P Mum.”

The outpouring of love was immediate. Colleagues, fans, and friends filled her comment section with tributes and prayers, reminding everyone just how respected and adored she is.

Mercy’s career spans over two decades, with standout roles in Yoruba and English films, and she has weathered challenges both professional and personal.

In 2024, her Lagos home was gutted by a fire, but she bounced back with resilience. This loss, however, is far more intimate and heavy. For now, Nollywood stands still, mourning with her as funeral details remain private.

Rita Edochie vs. Second Wives

While global cinema celebrated, Nollywood’s social media corner erupted thanks to veteran actress Rita Edochie. In what fans now call her “Sunday Sermon,” Rita delivered a fiery Instagram message that made headlines : “IF YOU’RE A SECOND WIFE, YOU ARE NOTHING BUT A W!TCH. YOU ARE NOT INNOCENT. YOU ARE NOT SPECIAL…”

The post, dripping in capital letters and condemnation, was another chapter in the ongoing Edochie family saga involving actor Yul Edochie, his first wife May, and second wife Judy Austin.

Rita has long positioned herself as May’s fiercest defender, and her words this week solidified her stance: in her gospel, second-wifehood is not empowerment, it’s disgrace.

Predictably, the internet split in two. Some hailed her courage, others decried her harshness. But if Rita wanted attention, she got it. Once again, Nollywood drama leapt from the screen to the pulpit of Instagram.

BBNaija Season 10: Kaybobo, Mensan, and Sultana become finalists

And finally, to reality TV, Big Brother Naija Season 10, already one of the most unpredictable editions in the show’s history, confirmed its top three housemates: Kaybobo, Mensan, and Sultana.

Kaybobo secured his finale spot thanks to a fateful red telephone call that granted him immunity, but cost the house a whopping ₦10 million in prize money.

Sultana, as Head of House, wielded her power with ice-cold strategy, refusing to save anyone from possible eviction. Mensan, meanwhile, earned his spot by being voted Most Influential Housemate of the Week.