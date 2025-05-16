Nollywood actor, Yemi Ayebo opens up about financial hardships, blames piracy for losses 

Veteran actor and filmmaker Yemi Ayebo, widely recognised for his role in the 1993 Yoruba cult classic Yemi My Lover, has opened up about the financial toll the film’s widespread piracy took on his career, despite the movie’s groundbreaking success.

The film, a fantasy romance, tells the story of a young man who falls in love with a mysterious woman from a lineage of water spirits.



It quickly gained national attention upon its release, resonating especially with Yoruba-speaking audiences and securing its place in the annals of Nollywood history as one of the early breakout hits of the 1990s.

But in a recent interview with YouTuber Mr LilGaga, Ayebo shared a stark contrast between the film’s popularity and his personal financial reality. According to him, piracy and inadequate distribution structures in the analogue era meant he never reaped the benefits of his creative labour.

“I was the one who wrote and produced the movie in 1993. The movie cut across the country, especially the Yoruba-speaking part, but I didn’t make any money from it; 90% was gotten by piracy,” he said.

Ayebo explained that due to limited access to media and promotional tools at the time, he handled the film’s marketing alone. That move, he noted, triggered backlash from industry marketers, many of whom felt sidelined.

“I didn’t profit from that film because it was created during the analogue era. There was no social media then, so I didn’t have the opportunity to promote it widely. The awareness was low, and I was struggling, doing the little I could to promote it. As a result, the movie was pirated, and the marketers were not pleased with me because I handled the marketing myself. The marketers waged war against me, which marked the beginning of my problems with them."