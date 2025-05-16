Chioma Akpotha: From Nollywood debut to AMVCA 2025 Best Actress

Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, a distinguished figure in Nollywood, has been honoured with the Best Lead Actress award at the 11th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) for her compelling performance in Seven Doors.



Her journey from a budding actress to an award-winning performer is a testament to her talent, dedication, and versatility.

Early Life and Education

Born on March 12, 1980, in Lagos State, Nigeria, Chioma hails from Oraifite in the Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.



She attended Onward Nursery and Primary School in Lagos and proceeded to Federal Government Girls College, Onitsha, for her secondary education. Chioma later earned a degree in Banking and Finance from Lagos State University.

Entry into Nollywood

Chioma's acting career commenced in 2000 with her debut in the movie The Apple. Since then, she has featured in over 350 Nollywood films, showcasing her range and depth as an actress. Her early roles in movies like The Handkerchief and Three Musketeers set the stage for a flourishing career.