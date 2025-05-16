Chioma Akpotha: From Nollywood debut to AMVCA 2025 Best Actress

Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, a distinguished figure in Nollywood, has been honoured with the Best Lead Actress award at the 11th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) for her compelling performance in Seven Doors.
Her journey from a budding actress to an award-winning performer is a testament to her talent, dedication, and versatility.
Early Life and Education
Born on March 12, 1980, in Lagos State, Nigeria, Chioma hails from Oraifite in the Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.
She attended Onward Nursery and Primary School in Lagos and proceeded to Federal Government Girls College, Onitsha, for her secondary education. Chioma later earned a degree in Banking and Finance from Lagos State University.
Entry into Nollywood
Chioma's acting career commenced in 2000 with her debut in the movie The Apple. Since then, she has featured in over 350 Nollywood films, showcasing her range and depth as an actress. Her early roles in movies like The Handkerchief and Three Musketeers set the stage for a flourishing career.
Notable Performances and Awards
In 2007, Chioma received the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Sins of the Flesh. She also won the Afro Hollywood Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role in 2010.
Her versatility is evident in films such as Omo Ghetto: The Saga (2020), where she played Chummy Choko, and Accident (2013), which won Best Nigerian Film at the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards.
Role in Seven Doors
In Seven Doors, Chioma portrays Queen Amaka, an Igbo queen married to a Yoruba king, played by Femi Adebayo. To authentically represent her character, she learned Yoruba, emphasising the importance of accurate tone and pronunciation.
"I had to learn Yoruba for my role in Seven Doors. The Yoruba in the movie was not the regular one people in Lagos speak, so I had to be very intentional about the tone," she explained in an interview. Her performance has been widely acclaimed, earning her the Best Lead Actress award at the AMVCA 2025.
Contributions Beyond Acting
Beyond her acting career, Chioma is a film producer and director. She has produced and co-produced over eight movies, including the award-nominated On Bended Knees.
In 2011, she founded the Oma World Company, focusing on film production and acting coaching. In 2019, she launched "Masterclass with Chioma," a platform aimed at mentoring aspiring actors and filmmakers.
Chioma's influence extends to advocacy and philanthropy. In June 2024, she was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition in Nigeria by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), recognising her commitment to maternal health and child well-being.
DISCOVER THIS: Is fashion overshadowing film at the AMVCAs? Or just elevating it [Opinion]
Legacy and Impact
Chioma Akpotha's dedication to her craft and her contributions to the Nigerian film industry have solidified her status as a leading figure in Nollywood. Her recent accolade at the AMVCA 2025 for Seven Doors speaks to her talent and the impact of her work on audiences and the industry alike.
ALSO READ: 'It’s no longer about the craft. It’s about clout' - Beverly Osu criticises AMVCA