"Thicker Than Water", Nemsia’s New Psychological Thriller Is Here

Nemsia Studios’ new psychological thriller, Thicker Than Water, is now streaming on Prime Video. The film, which premiered on Friday, October 10, 2025, marks another bold step for the Nigerian studio known for its emotionally layered and visually striking stories. Directed by Yomi E. Adejumo and starring Bimbo Ademoye and Ada Obi, Thicker Than Water dives deep into the complexities of family, obsession, and the secrets that haunt the city of Lagos. It’s the kind of release that reminds viewers just how far Nigerian filmmakers have come in blending homegrown narratives with world-class execution.

A Story of Family, Secrets, and the Dark Side of Lagos

At its core, Thicker Than Water follows Ese, a 28-year-old photojournalist whose search for her estranged sister unravels into something far darker than she expected. When Ese stumbles upon a mysterious journal filled with disturbing confessions and disturbing entries, her investigation spirals into a web of betrayal, hidden trauma, and psychological manipulation. The story balances emotional realism with slow-building suspense, the kind that keeps you tense even in calm moments. The film feels designed to keep viewers questioning who to trust and how far they’d go for family.

Thematically, it explores the thin line between loyalty and obsession, how grief distorts perception, and how secrets buried in familiar places can feel more haunting than anything supernatural. It's both a psychological puzzle and a mirror to the emotional toll of love and loss.

The Team Behind the Tension

Directed by Yomi E. Adejumo, Thicker Than Water continues Nemsia Studios’ tradition of building stories around rich character arcs rather than spectacle. Adejumo’s direction leans into the atmosphere by letting silence, facial expressions, and visual clues do most of the storytelling. The film is produced by Joshua Enakarhire, whose work often combines emotion and high-stakes drama, while cinematographer Daanong Dwain captures Lagos in a way that feels both familiar and unsettling. BB Sasore, who serves as executive producer, brings his signature touch for human-centred narratives. Together, the team creates a world that feels authentic and also charged with unease, a reflection of how the city itself can be both home and complicated.

Nemsia’s Track Record Speaks for Itself

If the name Nemsia Studios rings a bell, that’s because they’ve been behind some of the biggest and most thoughtful Nigerian films in the last decade. Founded in 2009, the studio has built a strong reputation for creating stories that balance emotion, entertainment, and technical quality. They’re the team behind Breath of Life (2023), which won Best Movie at the 2024 AMVCAs, the fan-favourite Banana Island Ghost (2017), and God Calling (2018). In 2025 alone, they’ve already released Suky, an action-drama , and Ms Kanyin, a supernatural thriller. Their focus is clear: tell African stories that look good, feel real, and connect with audiences everywhere. Thicker Than Water fits right in with that vision, but with a darker, more psychological edge.

A Promising Watch for Nigerian Film Lovers