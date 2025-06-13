Mission: Impossible 8 smashes ₦200M in just two weeks

Tom Cruise’s action-packed farewell to the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Final Reckoning, is flexing serious muscle in Nigerian cinemas, raking in a whopping ₦203.7 million in just two weeks.
According to data from the Nigerian box office, the film debuted with a strong ₦123 million opening and maintained impressive momentum in week two, adding another ₦55.6 million to its growing haul. With those numbers, it comfortably slides into the list of top-performing international films in Nigeria this year.
READ THIS: Tyler Perry’s 'Straw' is messy, ugly, and sadly familiar
Cruise’s last dance, big numbers
Globally released on May 23, 2025, The Final Reckoning is the most expensive entry in the franchise yet, with a production budget of $400 million.
So far, the film has pulled in $356.3 million worldwide, $125.1 million from U.S. cinemas alone, proving that Cruise’s magnetism still draws crowds across continents.
In Nigeria, the numbers reflect a strong appetite for Hollywood’s high-stakes thrillers. By comparison, 2023’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One launched with ₦87 million, meaning Final Reckoning has already outpaced its predecessor by a significant margin. This signals growing local excitement for theatrical experiences, despite the rise of streaming.
ALSO READ: Why every black person should take Tyler Perry seriously
In The Final Reckoning, Ethan Hunt and his IMF crew return for what may be their most dangerous mission yet: shutting down “the Entity,” a rogue artificial intelligence system threatening to plunge the world into chaos. Think nuclear tension, cyber warfare, and the usual race-against-time madness, with a few rooftop chases and parachute jumps thrown in, of course.
It’s classic Mission: Impossible territory, but this time the narrative leans into topical fears around AI, surveillance, and the slippery ethics of modern tech.
EXPLORE THIS: You can find these Tyler Perry movies on Netflix today
Nigeria continues to rise as a key territory for global box office success. The record-breaking performance of The Final Reckoning isn’t just a win for Cruise; it’s a sign that Nigerian audiences are increasingly engaging with the global film economy.
With a booming population, rising interest in local and international cinema, and more sophisticated viewing infrastructure, Nigeria is quickly becoming a serious player in global theatrical markets.
And yes, while Nollywood is also finding its voice on streaming platforms and in global film festivals, the local love for blockbuster spectacle remains strong. Cruise’s latest outing shows that the right film, with enough action, star power, and spectacle, can still pack cinemas.
ALSO READ: 10 Tyler Perry films every aspiring Nigerian filmmaker should study