According to data from the Nigerian box office, the film debuted with a strong ₦123 million opening and maintained impressive momentum in week two, adding another ₦55.6 million to its growing haul. With those numbers, it comfortably slides into the list of top-performing international films in Nigeria this year.

Tom Cruise ’ s action-packed farewell to the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Final Reckoning , is flexing serious muscle in Nigerian cinemas, raking in a whopping ₦203.7 million in just two weeks.

Cruise’s last dance, big numbers

Globally released on May 23, 2025, The Final Reckoning is the most expensive entry in the franchise yet, with a production budget of $400 million.

So far, the film has pulled in $356.3 million worldwide, $125.1 million from U.S. cinemas alone, proving that Cruise’s magnetism still draws crowds across continents.

In Nigeria, the numbers reflect a strong appetite for Hollywood’s high-stakes thrillers. By comparison, 2023’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One launched with ₦87 million, meaning Final Reckoning has already outpaced its predecessor by a significant margin. This signals growing local excitement for theatrical experiences, despite the rise of streaming.





In The Final Reckoning, Ethan Hunt and his IMF crew return for what may be their most dangerous mission yet: shutting down “the Entity,” a rogue artificial intelligence system threatening to plunge the world into chaos. Think nuclear tension, cyber warfare, and the usual race-against-time madness, with a few rooftop chases and parachute jumps thrown in, of course.