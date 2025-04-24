Harvard University to host screening of documentary on Nigerian musician Mike Ejeagha

Harvard University will host a screening of Gentleman: The Legend of Mike Ejeagha, a documentary exploring the life and legacy of the Nigerian highlife musician, on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

The event is organised by the African Language Program within the Department of African and African American Studies and will take place during the Igbo AB class lecture at 10 a.m. ET.

Directed by Michael Chineme Ike and produced by Micstreams Production Ltd., the film offers a close examination of Mike Ejeagha’s contributions to Nigerian music, language preservation, and oral storytelling.

Ejeagha, who has been active since the 1960s, is widely respected for his ability to blend music with folklore and proverbs, often sung in the Igbo language.



The documentary, which premiered in Enugu in December 2024, includes interviews, archival footage, and narrative accounts that trace Ejeagha’s early life, artistic journey, and ongoing influence on Nigerian culture. It places particular emphasis on his use of music to pass on traditional knowledge and linguistic heritage.

The screening at Harvard reflects growing academic interest in African music and oral traditions, particularly as tools for cultural education and preservation.



Students attending the event will also have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with the director, providing a platform for dialogue on the challenges and importance of documenting African artistic practices.