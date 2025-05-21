'I was advised to renounce Christianity to succeed in Nollywood' - Ekene Umenwa

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ekene shared a video of herself dancing exuberantly to the viral gospel anthem ‘No Turning Back’ by Gaise Baba and Lawrence Oyor, a celebration of her unwavering commitment to her Christian faith. Alongside the joyful footage, the actress revealed that during her early days in Nollywood, she was urged by some industry insiders to compromise her beliefs in exchange for success.



She recalled being told to “drop Jesus” and “move with the flow” if she truly wanted to thrive in the competitive film scene. Rather than conform, Ekene chose a different path. She clung tighter to her faith, seeking solace and direction from her spiritual convictions.

She recalled how “Jesus encouraged” her to stay the course and remain steadfast, promising that others would eventually embrace the same boldness in faith. “When I came to Nollywood years ago, I was told by some folks drop this your Jesus and Mary and move with the flow so you can make it. I was like chimo, is that so? Never I ran to my father,” she wrote. “Jesus told me ‘I am with you move they will join us, just concentrate and don’t look back so you won’t be distracted. Today everyone now talks about Jesus and mother Mary boldly. I am so happy that God never failed his own he took me to the top and made me an example so his lost sons and daughters can believe. Jesus igweeeeeee. I was so moved that my noise made my parents run downstairs.”