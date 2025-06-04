Hollywood’s ‘Sinners’ rakes Nigerian box office, surpasses ₦710 million in six weeks

After just six weeks in theatres, the film has amassed an eye-watering ₦710 million at the Nigerian box office, according to the latest official reports, becoming one of the highest-grossing international films in Nigerian cinema history.

At the heart of Sinners is a hauntingly layered performance by Michael B. Jordan, who plays dual roles as Smoke and Stack, twin brothers with turbulent histories.

The narrative unfolds in 1932, deep in the sultry backwaters of the Mississippi Delta, where the estranged brothers return to their hometown with a plan to open a juke joint. But what begins as a journey of redemption soon descends into chaos, as the pair confront a chilling, supernatural evil, a centuries-old vampire menace threatening to consume the town and their very souls.

The movie’s storyline, a fusion of Southern Gothic atmosphere, psychological intensity, and horror fantasy, has proven to be a magnetic draw for Nigerian audiences. Its success speaks to a growing appetite for genre-bending cinema that blends folklore, historical intrigue, and raw emotional depth.