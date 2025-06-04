Hollywood’s ‘Sinners’ rakes Nigerian box office, surpasses ₦710 million in six weeks

After just six weeks in theatres, the film has amassed an eye-watering ₦710 million at the Nigerian box office, according to the latest official reports, becoming one of the highest-grossing international films in Nigerian cinema history.
At the heart of Sinners is a hauntingly layered performance by Michael B. Jordan, who plays dual roles as Smoke and Stack, twin brothers with turbulent histories.
The narrative unfolds in 1932, deep in the sultry backwaters of the Mississippi Delta, where the estranged brothers return to their hometown with a plan to open a juke joint. But what begins as a journey of redemption soon descends into chaos, as the pair confront a chilling, supernatural evil, a centuries-old vampire menace threatening to consume the town and their very souls.
The movie’s storyline, a fusion of Southern Gothic atmosphere, psychological intensity, and horror fantasy, has proven to be a magnetic draw for Nigerian audiences. Its success speaks to a growing appetite for genre-bending cinema that blends folklore, historical intrigue, and raw emotional depth.
The film’s ensemble cast adds even more star power and dimension to its storytelling. Joining Jordan are Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and the veteran actor Delroy Lindo, each delivering riveting performances that help bring the brooding Mississippi landscape to life.
Coogler's Magic: From Wakanda to West Africa
This isn’t Ryan Coogler’s first time capturing the hearts and wallets of African moviegoers. His previous blockbuster, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, rewrote box office history in Nigeria and Ghana. Upon its release in November 2022, the Marvel sequel became the first film to surpass the ₦1 billion mark in the region, a feat confirmed by FilmOne Entertainment and Walt Disney Company Africa.
The cultural significance of Black Panther across the African continent was already monumental. Still, the sequel’s reception solidified Coogler’s name as a filmmaker who truly understands and speaks to the African cinematic psyche.
The first Black Panther, released in 2018, remains Nigeria’s highest-grossing film of all time (adjusted for inflation), earning an estimated ₦818 million and pulling in over 588,000 ticketed admissions, a record-breaking attendance level still unmatched in the country’s cinema history.
These milestones weren’t merely financial, they represented a shift in what Nigerian audiences were demanding: bold narratives, cultural resonance, and heroes they could relate to. And now, Sinners is reaping the benefits of that trailblazed.
A new chapter for the Nigerian box office
With ₦710 million in the bank and counting, Sinners is not only crushing box office records, it’s opening new possibilities for what kinds of international films can thrive in Nigeria. It also reflects how African cinema lovers are no longer just passive consumers of Western media; they are discerning, emotionally engaged viewers hungry for substance and symbolism.
Ryan Coogler’s continued dominance in the Nigerian market signals a promising future for global cinema rooted in stories that transcend geography. And for now, Sinners is leading that charge, one blood-curdling scream, soulful melody, and spiritual reckoning at a time.
