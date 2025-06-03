'Meet me In Court': Patience Ozokwor reacts to land-grabbing allegations

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor has responded to allegations from a widow and her daughter, who claimed in a viral video that she unlawfully took over land belonging to their deceased husband and father.

In a statement posted to her Instagram, Ozokwor clarified that she purchased the property legally in 2010, with the full involvement of the widow, who she says initiated the sale by contacting her agent to find a buyer.

The actress explained that more than a decade after the transaction, in 2023, the same woman attempted to sell part of the land again, without notifying her. Upon learning of this, Ozokwor secured the land by fencing it, which she believes triggered the online backlash.

The widow and her daughter subsequently went online, accusing Ozokwor of encroaching on their inheritance. The veteran actress has categorically denied these claims, labeling them as “blackmail, fraud and malicious intent.



Ozokwor expressed frustration over being portrayed unfairly and accused the women of manipulating public sentiment and using her celebrity status to attract attention and financial contributions.

She condemned the actions of bloggers who circulated the story without verifying the facts, adding that she would pursue legal action to protect her name. “Social media is not a court,” she wrote.