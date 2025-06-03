'Meet me In Court': Patience Ozokwor reacts to land-grabbing allegations

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor has responded to allegations from a widow and her daughter, who claimed in a viral video that she unlawfully took over land belonging to their deceased husband and father.
In a statement posted to her Instagram, Ozokwor clarified that she purchased the property legally in 2010, with the full involvement of the widow, who she says initiated the sale by contacting her agent to find a buyer.
The actress explained that more than a decade after the transaction, in 2023, the same woman attempted to sell part of the land again, without notifying her. Upon learning of this, Ozokwor secured the land by fencing it, which she believes triggered the online backlash.
The widow and her daughter subsequently went online, accusing Ozokwor of encroaching on their inheritance. The veteran actress has categorically denied these claims, labeling them as “blackmail, fraud and malicious intent.
ALSO READ: 7 things every fan should know about 'Mama G'
Ozokwor expressed frustration over being portrayed unfairly and accused the women of manipulating public sentiment and using her celebrity status to attract attention and financial contributions.
She condemned the actions of bloggers who circulated the story without verifying the facts, adding that she would pursue legal action to protect her name. “Social media is not a court,” she wrote.
Sharing more context, Ozokwor made a post.
“In 2010 – 15 years ago, I bought a piece of land. The land owner was aware of the sale. In fact, she was the one who approached my agent to help her find a buyer.
Fast forward last year, 14 years later. The previous owner decided it was a great idea to sell a plot out of my land without my knowledge. I got information, went and fenced my land.
Next thing I see, the owner and her daughter on social media crying and accusing me of taking the only land their husband and father left them.
This is blackmail, fraud and malicious intent. I am marvelled that they could viciously lie and castigate me for their own selfish intent. They are using my name to trend and get pity from people. I see that their plans are working because some people are donating to them and calling me unprintable names.
As social media is not a court, I am pursuing legal means to vindicate my name because it took years to build and is my source of livelihood. There is so much more that I could have done, but I chose to let the law take its cause.
I am disappointed that some other bloggers reposted and shared the content without due diligence. Now I say to you “Meet Me in Court”. Thank you to everyone who reached out to me on this incident. I appreciate you all. #MamaGLovers.”
Ozokwor concluded by thanking her supporters and reaffirming her decision to resolve the matter through the legal system.
READ ALSO: VeryDarkMan calls out Gentle Jack over unauthorised biopic: ‘He should've reached out to me first’