Best Romance Kdrama: Must-Watch Love Stories for Every K-Drama Lover

When I think of how there was once a time in my life when I fell into the trap of thinking that “Korean dramas are cringey,” I honestly can’t believe that I’m now the biggest K-drama fanatic you’ll ever meet. And I get it, if you’ve only ever heard about them in passing, or if your only reference point is an over-dramatic scene someone posted online, you might roll your eyes. The Boys Over Flowers era was one for the books. The chokehold Lee Min-ho had (and still has) on women was simply insane, and that was just the beginning.

K-dramas, short for Korean dramas , are scripted Korean TV series that span across romance, comedy, thriller, fantasy, and more. They’ve been around for decades, and while the older ones used to go on for 50+ episodes (Jumong, Dong Yi, Empress Ki), these days you’ll find tighter series anywhere from 8 to 20 episodes. You get all the drama, romance, and heartache without feeling like it drags forever. What makes K-dramas stand out for me, especially the romance ones, is how they handle love stories. They’re slow burns, and you get the awkward first glances, the stolen moments, the witty banter.

They give you butterflies in a way that Hollywood rarely manages because Hollywood tends to skip the anticipation and head straight into sex. With K-dramas, you get variety: enemies-to-lovers, friends-to-lovers, time-travel romances, office romances… sometimes even royalty in hanboks sweeping through palace courtyards. I’ve been a K-drama loyalist since 2018, which means I’ve seen the best, the not-so-great, and the ones I wish I could un-watch. So trust me when I say these seven romances are the ultimate picks if you want to laugh, cry, swoon, and fully believe in love again.

1. Queen of Tears

Where do I even start? Queen of Tears gave me everything: romance, heartbreak, comedy, and family drama. Unlike a lot of dramas that start to drag halfway through, this one kept me hooked for all 16 episodes. Every scene felt necessary, even the side stories, which actually added so much depth instead of feeling like filler. What made it special for me is that it dared to focus on marriage. Most K-dramas give us young, single couples falling in love, but this one explored the ups and downs of a relationship after the “happily ever after.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Queen of Tears

Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won) is this strong, intimidating CEO who seems like she has it all, while her husband Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun) comes from a humble background and works as her company’s legal director. On the surface, they’re a power couple, but underneath, years of loss and misunderstandings have cracked their marriage. When Hae-in gets diagnosed with a terminal illness, their story shifts from divorce talks to rediscovering love in the face of tragedy.

It’s gut-wrenching and beautiful at the same time. You get laughter, betrayal, healing, and those “hold-your-breath” moments that make you wonder if love is enough to save them. This drama honestly made me think about what love looks like after the butterflies fade. READ ALSO: ‘Ebun’: A Film Telling Deaf Stories In A Hearing World

2. My Dearest

If you’ve ever thought historical dramas are too long or boring, My Dearest will prove you wrong. Yes, it has 21 episodes, but not once did I feel like it overstayed its welcome. The love story at its core is so passionate and tragic that you’ll be glued to your screen. Inspired by "Gone With the Wind" but set in 17th-century Joseon, the story follows Lee Jang-hyun (Namgoong Min), a mysterious man with a painful past, and Yoo Gil-chae (Ahn Eun-jin), a noblewoman who initially appears frivolous and flirty but evolves into a resilient and unforgettable heroine. Their love unfolds during war, invasions, betrayals, and unimaginable loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

My Dearest

What really struck me is how raw their romance feels. It’s not just about pretty words or cute dates. It’s about two people who cling to each other in the middle of chaos, sometimes breaking apart, sometimes finding their way back. It’s heartbreaking, but in the best way possible, and it’s the kind of kdrama that makes you cry at 2 am but still say, “This was worth it.”

3. Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (Goblin)

I went into Goblin not knowing what to expect, and I came out completely obsessed. It’s fantasy, it’s romance, it’s comedy, it’s basically a masterpiece. The cinematography alone deserves an award, with stunning shots in Korea and even in Quebec, Canada. Pair that with the soundtrack (honestly, still one of the best OSTs ever) and you have magic. Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) is an immortal goblin cursed to wander the earth until someone pulls the sword lodged in his chest (his destined bride). He meets Ji Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun), a cheerful high schooler who can see ghosts and, apparently, the sword in his chest that no one else can.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (Goblin)

ADVERTISEMENT

Their romance is whimsical but also deeply moving, because falling in love for them means facing the possibility of losing each other forever. Don’t even get me started on the bromance between the Goblin and the Grim Reaper (Lee Dong-wook). Their banter, their unlikely friendship, and their emotional arcs could have been a drama on their own. The mix of humour, heartbreak, and love in all its forms made Goblin unforgettable for me. READ ALSO: When Nollywood Gets The Law Wrong: Double Jeopardy, Divorce etc

4. Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You is the drama that turned so many casual viewers into K-drama diehards. The setup sounds almost ridiculous: a South Korean heiress, Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), goes paragliding and gets caught in a storm, crash-landing in North Korea. There she meets Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin), a stoic North Korean officer who ends up protecting her. The beauty of the drama is how it takes this over-the-top premise and turns it into one of the most heartfelt romances ever.

Se-ri’s bubbly, bold personality clashes with Jeong-hyeok’s serious, disciplined nature, but their chemistry is electric. You also get the humour of village life in North Korea, the danger of her being discovered, and the sacrifices they both have to make for love, and you’ve got a story that’ll have you crying one minute and grinning the next. Also, Hyun Bin in uniform? Enough said.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Love in the Moonlight

If you love historical romances with a touch of sweetness, "Love in the Moonlight" is a gem. It’s about Crown Prince Lee Yeong (Park Bo-gum), who falls for a girl, Hong Ra-on (Kim Yoo-jung), who disguises herself as a eunuch to survive. Yes, it’s one of those mistaken identity stories, but done so well.

Their relationship develops with the innocence of first love, but also the weight of palace politics threatening to tear them apart. The chemistry between the leads is so pure and charming, and Park Bo-gum’s portrayal of a prince torn between duty and love was honestly swoon-worthy. It’s light-hearted, emotional, and just the right amount of dreamy.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Descendants of the Sun

No list of ultimate K-drama romances is complete without "Descendants of the Sun". It’s action-packed, romantic, funny, and heart-wrenching all at once. Captain Yoo Si-jin (Song Joong-ki), a Special Forces officer, falls for Dr. Kang Mo-yeon (Song Hye-kyo), a brilliant but cautious surgeon. Their love story is complicated not by petty misunderstandings but by real-life conflicts: he takes lives as a soldier, she saves them as a doctor. Can two people with such different callings truly be together?