 Funke Akindele’s 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' shatters box-office records with ₦206 million in its opening weekend

The box office queen has done it again, breaking the record of Nollywood's highest-grossing one-day performance with ₦87.8 million and the biggest opening weekend of all time with ₦206 million.

If there’s one thing Funke Akindele knows how to do, it’s give us hits. And her latest December release, Everybody Loves Jenifa, has proven she’s still the queen of the game.

In an official announcement by the film distributors, the film made a jaw-dropping ₦206 million in its opening weekend. Not only that, but it also raked in an impressive ₦87.8 million on its first day alone!

“A legendary record-breaking moment in the history of Nollywood #EverybodyLovesJenifa has smashed its way to the top with the highest-grossing of all time and strongest opening in 2024. Big cheers to the cast, crew, and you for making history with us,” the post said.

For a second, it felt like the numbers were taking their time to roll in, leaving us all anxious. And then, BOOM! Today, we woke up to the best news. Talk about a boss move!R

In this film, Akindele brought back our favourite character, Jenifa, but this time she’s not just cracking us up with her misadventures, she’s also pulling at our heartstrings.

December is always a competitive time for Nigerian cinemas, with everyone dropping their best films to cash in on the holiday vibes. For Everybody Loves Jenifa to come in and set the pace like this? It’s legendary. Plus, let’s not ignore the fact that Funke Akindele is showing us —again—that she’s a force to be reckoned with in Nollywood.