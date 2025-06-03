Actress Biola Bayo announces separation from husband

Nollywood actress Biola Bayo has announced that she has separated from her husband, Oluwaseyi Akinrinde.

She made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday in a birthday post to him as she revealed that they’ve been separated for more than a year.

Confirming that the union which started on April 7, 2021, ended in April 2024, the actress said the estranged couple have decided to co-parent their son “maturely and peacefully”.

Note that the couple welcomed their first child through surrogacy in 2023.

Biola therefore apologised to the public who may be disappointed after what became of her marriage, saying, “I wish it worked, but it’s better to stay alive”.

The actress who is also the host of ‘Talk To B’ podcast, a platform she uses to amplify the plight of struggling Nollywood actors/actresses and seek help for them, disclosed that despite bringing joy to others, she’s been crying herself to sleep every night “for the past 14 months.”

She wrote, “Happy birthday to my ex-husband and my baby daddy.

“I pray that grace will abound unto you, I pray you find peace in all your ways, may God continue to light your path and bless you beyond your expectations in Jesus’ name,

“Yes, you heard me right! My husband and I have been separated since April last year, but we have decided to maturely and peacefully co-parent our dear son, who means everything to us.

“To everyone who feels disappointed, I’m sincerely sorry, I wish it worked, but it’s better to stay alive to tell the story.

“Please keep us in your prayers. While I go about making other people happy during the day, my pillow is drenched with my tears almost every night for the past 14 months, but I gain strength from Christ, who loves me eternally and gave himself for me.