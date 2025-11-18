Disney Drops First Trailer for Moana’s Live-Action Remake: Here’s Everything to Know

The world first met Moana nearly a decade ago, and ever since, the courageous teenager who followed the ocean’s call has remained one of Disney’s most loved heroes. The original animated film was a full-blown cultural moment. Between its global box office haul of over $687 million, a follow-up sequel, and a stack of award nominations across the Oscars , Golden Globes , and Grammys (including a win for “How Far I’ll Go”), Moana cemented itself in the modern Disney canon.

So, it’s no surprise that Disney is returning to Motunui, this time with a live-action remake that’s already generating the kind of buzz reserved for blockbuster releases and nostalgic classics.

A First Look at Disney’s Live-Action Moana

Disney has officially released the first trailer and poster for the live-action reimagining, and it’s already clear that the studio isn’t holding back. The teaser shows sweeping shots of Motunui, glimpses of the spirited Kakamora tribe, and the return of the shapeshifting demigod Maui.

Meet the New Moana: Catherine Lagaʻaia

Taking on the beloved role is 17-year-old Catherine Lagaʻaia, an actress of Samoan heritage who stepped into the spotlight with a heartfelt statement about honouring her culture:

I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favourites… I’m honoured to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.

Her casting is a significant moment for authentic representation in Hollywood, and fans have already embraced her with open arms.

Dwayne Johnson Is Back

Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui, bringing his animated performance into the real world. With his comedic timing and larger-than-life presence, he feels like the perfect bridge between both versions of the film.

The rest of the cast features: John Tui as Chief Tui, Moana’s stern yet loving father.

Frankie Adams as Sina, her warm and strong-willed mother.

Rena Owen as Gramma Tala, whose spiritual connection to the ocean guides Moana. Even though Auliʻi Cravalho, the original voice of Moana, won’t reprise the role on screen, she’s closely involved as an executive producer.

What’s the Story This Time?

Just like the animated film, the live-action version follows Moana as she steps beyond the reef for the very first time. Answering the ocean’s call, she teams up with Maui for a journey that’s filled with humour and breathtaking adventure.

Expect a deeper look at the world of Motunui, richer Polynesian detail, and a cinematic approach to the mythology that shaped the original story. The soundtrack is already expected to be a major talking point, especially with Lin-Manuel Miranda involved again as producer.

Behind the Camera

The film is directed by Thomas Kail, best known for bringing Hamilton to life on stage. The production team includes: Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia as producers.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, adding his creative touch.

Auliʻi Cravalho, Charles Newirth, and Scott Sheldon as executive producers.

When Will It Hit Cinemas?