In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Tuesday morning, the actress offered a candid reality check for aspiring actors, warning them not to be deceived by the glamorous lives they see on social media.

Her post, captioned “Good morning Chocolovers. This is for the young ones coming into the movie industry…”, was accompanied by a reflective video message recorded during a quiet moment away from home.

In it, Jegede opened up about missing her son, Xavier, and how being away gave her time to think about the deeper issues facing Nollywood professionals.

“Nollywood, this industry that I love so much… For some of us, we have one or two other incomes. Like somebody like me, I have maybe three other things that I do outside Nollywood, because you know what? One stream of income is your closest way to poverty, honey.”

According to Jegede, many Nollywood actors struggle to sustain the kind of lifestyle their public image demands, largely because film acting in Nigeria doesn’t pay as lucratively as outsiders assume.

Unlike the music industry, where artists can earn through performances, endorsements, and royalties, acting in Nollywood rarely guarantees financial security.

“Acting money isn’t like music money oh,” she emphasized in her caption. “We do this for the passion, not the money. Start early to plan and invest!!!”

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede [Instagram/IamYvonneJegede]

Jegede went on to describe the bittersweet reality behind the fame. Despite Nollywood’s success as one of the largest job-creating sectors in Nigeria, many actors still face serious financial challenges.

The actress expressed sadness over seeing colleagues come online to seek financial assistance, especially for medical emergencies, despite their years of contribution to the industry.

“Sometimes you see some of us come on social media when they need help… It breaks my heart. These are people who have made sacrifices. Once you’re popular, you have a standard to meet. It scares me.”

Her message was more than a lament, it was also a call to action. Jegede urged her colleagues to learn financial literacy, diversify their income, and invest wisely.

She stressed the importance of creating a financial cushion that can support them long after the cameras stop rolling.

“How can we be taught to invest? How can we make ourselves so comfortable that our money works for us while we sleep?” she asked passionately.

Jegede also shared a glimpse of her own responsibilities, caring for her parents, son, and siblings, while maintaining her personal lifestyle. She admitted that the pressure to balance it all can be overwhelming, but insists that finding financial balance is not negotiable.

“There’s no excuse. I can’t turn around and say I can’t pay school fees. I still have the baby girl lifestyle that I don’t want to catch up with. So we just have to find a way to find a balance.”

Yvonne Jegede preps fro her role in thr movie, Aja. [Instagram@yvonnejegede]

In a space often obsessed with image and status, Yvonne Jegede’s honesty is worthy of note. Her message is a reminder to young and upcoming actors that passion alone isn’t enough, prudence, planning, and multiple streams of income are key to long-term success.

As one fan commented under her post, “Finally, someone said it! Nollywood is built on passion, but bills are built on planning.”

