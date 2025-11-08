7 Shows to Stream if You Miss the Wheel of Time

For fans of The Wheel of Time, the wait for new episodes has officially ended, and not in the way anyone hoped. Prime Video’s sprawling fantasy series won’t be returning for a fourth season, as you might know, leaving its devoted followers to wander the wilderness of streaming once again.

It’s a shame, because The Wheel of Time had finally found its rhythm. World-building, politics, and a magic system that actually made sense. But if you’ve been craving that same mix of myth, mystery, and moral messiness, there are other realms worth visiting.

Here are seven fantasy series that should help fill that void.

1. Britannia (Prime Video)

Set in 43 AD Britain, Britannia tosses you into a world where the Roman army clashes with Celtic tribes and their Druid priests, who may actually wield real power. It’s part historical drama, part hallucinatory dream, and all chaos. The show doesn’t hold your hand; it just drops you into the madness and lets the drums and prophecy do the rest.

If you loved The Wheel of Time’s strange prophecies, morally grey leaders, and cultlike religious orders, Britannia’s energy will be familiar. It’s messy, dark, and too weird to ignore.

2. Foundation (Apple TV+)

Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi classic might seem galaxies away from The Wheel of Time, but under the surface, they share the same DNA: empires on the verge of collapse, secret orders preserving knowledge, and gifted misfits reshaping destiny. Foundation follows a math-driven prophet who predicts the fall of a galactic empire and sets out to shorten the chaos that follows.

The series thrives on scale, vast worlds, shifting loyalties, and philosophical debates. If you admired Moiraine’s manipulation of fate or the show’s constant tug-of-war between faith and science, Foundation’s grandeur will hit just right.

3. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

It’s hard not to suspect that The Wheel of Time’s demise made room for The Rings of Power, Amazon’s other grand fantasy. Set thousands of years before Frodo ever picked up a ring, this prequel tracks Galadriel in her warrior era, hunting the first signs of Sauron’s return.

Where Wheel used magic, The Rings of Power rest on myth. Its visuals are jaw-dropping, its politics are sharp, and its Elves are dramatic as ever. Fans who adored the Aes Sedai’s intensity will find plenty to obsess over here: power struggles, prophecy, and one very determined woman keeping evil at bay.

4. The Sandman (Netflix)

Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is a blend of myth, horror, and heartbreak. When Dream, the cosmic being who rules the world of sleep, escapes captivity after a century, he must restore balance to his realm. It’s a show that moves through genres the way The Wheel of Time moved through centuries, always with a weight beneath the spectacle.

It’s worth streaming not just for its stunning production but for how deeply it explores responsibility and rebirth. If you were drawn to Rand al’Thor’s burden or Moiraine’s weary sense of duty, Dream’s lonely quest will do just fine.

5. The Power (Prime Video)

In The Wheel of Time, the One Power is divided. Women can channel safely; men risk madness. The Power flips that metaphor into something modern. Teenage girls across the world suddenly discover they can shoot lightning from their fingertips, upending centuries of patriarchal control.

The show is provocative and occasionally over the top, but that’s its charm. It’s less about heroism and more about what happens when ordinary people suddenly hold divine strength. Fans of The Wheel of Time’s internal politics will get a thrill watching new hierarchies form in real time.

6. Dune: Prophecy (HBO)

If the Aes Sedai were your favourite part of The Wheel of Time, Dune: Prophecy might be your next obsession. Set ten thousand years before the Dune films, it follows the rise of the Bene Gesserit, a secretive sisterhood mastering politics, genetics, and manipulation long before Paul Atreides enters the story.

This prequel strips away the sand-blasted spectacle to focus on ideology. It’s about women shaping the future while pretending they aren’t, a theme any Wheel of Time fan will recognise instantly.

7. His Dark Materials (HBO Max)

For something gentler, but no less ambitious, His Dark Materials brings Philip Pullman’s novels to vivid life. Young Lyra Belacqua journeys through parallel worlds with her daemon companion, uncovering conspiracies tied to a mysterious substance called Dust.

It’s technically a YA story, but it tackles questions about belief, control, and destiny with a mature approach. If you were invested in The Wheel of Time’s balance between fate and free will, Lyra’s odyssey will keep you thinking. Plus, it’s complete. A rare gift for fantasy fans these days.

Until the Wheel Turns Again