Adam Brody’s Best Roles: From The O.C. to Nobody Wants This

Adam Brody may be best known for his cult-favourite turn as Seth Cohen on The O.C., but over the years, he has built a varied filmograph y that spans rom-coms, thrillers, horror, and indie gems. With a blend of charm, comic timing, and occasional dramatic heft, Brody has crafted a career worth exploring . Here are ten of his most interesting movie roles, from early supporting appearances to lead turns.

1. Mr. & Mrs Smith (2005)

In this high-octane action-comedy, Brody plays Benjamin Danz, an assistant who becomes entangled in the clandestine life of the married assassins played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. It may not be Brody’s biggest role, but it marks one of his early film appearances and places him in a major Hollywood production.

2. Thank You for Smoking (2005)

In this sharp satire on lobbying and the tobacco industry, Brody turns up in a supporting role that showcases his ability to work in smart, adult-oriented material. It's a good indicator of his willingness to step beyond teen-heartthrob territory.

3. In the Land of Women (2007)

Here, Brody takes on a more central role, playing a writer returning home to Michigan to care for his grandmother and navigating complicated relationships with women of different generations (starring Kristen Stewart and Meg Ryan). The film deepens his range into romantic-comedy-drama territory.

4. Jennifer’s Body (2009)

This horror-comedy, directed by Diablo Cody and Karyn Kusama, features Brody alongside Megan Fox, in a film that has developed a cult following. Brody’s presence helps ground some of the film’s more absurd and supernatural elements with a familiar, likeable screen persona.

5. The Kid Detective (2020)

One of Brody’s most critically lauded performances: he plays Abe Applebaum, a once-celebrated kid detective now stuck in his adulthood, trying to solve a serious murder case while wrestling with personal failures. The film manages a clever mix of humour and melancholy, and Brody carries it with surprising depth.

6. Ready or Not (2019)

A deadly game of hide‐and‐seek forms the heart of this darkly comic thriller. Brody plays Daniel Le Domas, part of a rich, eccentric family with murderous traditions. The film is a slick genre blend and shows Brody flexing his capacity for tension and sarcasm, not just teen charm.

7. Promising Young Woman (2020)

In this bold, provocative film that sparked major conversation, Brody appears in a supporting role, helping bridge his film career into more socially engaged and edgy territory. The movie’s acclaim reflects well on his broader film choices.

8. Shazam (2019)

Branching into the superhero genre, Brody takes part in the fun DC film Shazam! playing “Super-Hero Freddy.” It’s a lighter, comic-book-flavoured film, showing his versatility and willingness to take crowd-pleasing roles as well as indie ones.

9. American Fiction (2023)

This satirical film about a frustrated novelist biting at the publishing industry features Brody in a supporting turn and marked a critical high point. It’s one of his more recent standout movies and speaks to a maturity of taste in role selection.

10. River Wild (2023)

In this thriller reimagining, Brody plays a childhood friend who joins a white-water rafting trip that goes wrong. Shot in Eastern Europe, the film ups the physical stakes and shows Brody in a tense, survival-oriented scenario, a step away from his earlier romantic or comedic roles.

11. Cop Out (2010)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22RvcEgrpnE Brody joins this action-comedy featuring a buddy-cop dynamic. While not necessarily a career-defining dramatic role, it shows him working within mainstream commercial fare and widening his range.

12. The Oranges (2011)

In this offbeat drama/comedy, Brody takes on a delicate part in a story around infidelity and family dynamics. It’s a quieter but interesting choice in his career trajectory.

13. Lovelace (2013)

Brody plays real-life adult-film actor Harry Reems in this biopic of Linda Lovelace. This role signals Brody pushing into more serious, even controversial, territory.

14. Sleeping with Other People (2015)

Here, Brody stars in a romantic comedy about old friends trying relationships again. It underscores his strengths in charm and comedic timing while retaining emotional grounding.

From earnest supporting turns to complex lead roles, Adam Brody’s filmography is richer than many might expect. Whether you’re in the mood for a genre-buster like Shazam!, an indie gem like The Kid Detective, or a horror-thriller like Ready or Not, Brody brings authenticity, charm, and sometimes unexpected depth.