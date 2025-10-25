Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli is celebrating a major digital milestone. Her eagerly awaited sequel, Love in Every Word 2 “The Wedding”, surpassed 1 million views in just six hours following its release.

And 17 hours after its release on YouTube, the film had climbed past 2.2 million views. The original film, released in March 2025, had already set new benchmarks by racking up more than 28 million views.

Omoni Oboli’s Reaction to Another Milestone

Oboli used her social-media platforms to thank both God and her fans.

“1 MILLION VIEWS IN 6 HOURS??? Bestiessss!!! History is being made right in front of us! … Thank you to every single one of you who has watched, shared, commented and celebrated LOVE IN EVERY WORD: THE WEDDING. We are breaking barriers and rewriting the story of Nollywood together,” the 47-year-old filmmaker declared on Instagram.

The pace of the sequel’s streaming success signals strong audience demand for the franchise’s romance-driven narrative.

The original film featured Chioma (played by Bamike “BamBam” Olawunmi‑Adenibuyan) and Odogwu (played by Uzor Arukwe) navigating love, cultural expectations and personal growth.

Oboli’s acknowledgement of the milestone carries two messages: one of gratitude, the other of purpose. She frames the view count not just as a metric, but as proof of a shifting narrative in Nollywood.

The Bigger Picture

The success of the sequel must be understood in the context of the original film’s performance and controversy.

The 2025 release of Love in Every Word had already broken records. The film achieved over 15 million views within a week and reached seven million views in three days. However, it also faced a sudden copyright claim.

On March 11, 2025 the film was removed from YouTube amid a claim by Chinonso Obiora (aka “Skyberry”). The takedown sparked widespread concern among fans and industry watchers.

Now, with the sequel’s accelerated view count, Oboli appears to be capitalising on lessons learnt from earlier digital challenges. She is operating in a film-distribution era where YouTube, social media and online view metrics shape business viability.

Having achieved the views her original film did, Oboli appears poised to push further in numbers, reach, and production value.