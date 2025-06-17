50 Cent rallies behind Tyler Perry, shuts down the haters

The Power creator recently stirred social media with an AI-generated photo of himself and Perry, captioned with his signature firebrand energy:
“Hey I think anyone who talks bad about Tyler Perry should die. I mean we are all gonna die, but you should die now!”
It was classic 50, controversial, unfiltered, and designed to spark conversation. While the tone caught some fans off guard, longtime followers knew it was just another day in the G-Unit universe.
The timing of the post coincided with growing online chatter surrounding Perry’s latest Netflix film, Straw, starring Taraji P. Henson. The drama, while commercially successful, rekindled long-standing criticisms that Perry’s work leans too heavily on Black trauma for entertainment.
50 clearly wasn’t having it. Though they’ve never collaborated directly, 50 Cent has repeatedly cited Tyler Perry as a creative and entrepreneurial inspiration, especially in building his own G-Unit Film & Television Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana.
And while their artistic lanes differ, Perry leans into faith, family, and redemption, while 50 explores the gritty underworld of power and crime, they’re aligned where it counts: Black ownership, creative independence, and unshakable vision.
What’s more, their mutual respect has grown increasingly public. 50 has hailed Perry’s massive Atlanta studio as a game-changer for Black creatives, while Perry has acknowledged 50’s relentless rise in TV and media.
Their exchanges on social platforms, red carpets, and industry events tell a bigger story, one of mutual admiration and strategic solidarity.
ALSO READ: If you loved Tyler Perry's ‘Straw,’ then you'll enjoy these other Tyler Perry movies
Back in 2022, 50 even inserted himself into the Mo'Nique–Tyler Perry standoff, calling for a resolution and a return for the Oscar-winning actress. Perry didn’t dismiss the gesture; instead, reports suggest he took the call seriously, further underlining the respect these two men have for both accountability and each other.
So, while the internet debates Perry’s filmography, 50 is making his stance known: he’s not just a fan, he’s a defender.
In an industry that often pits Black creatives against one another, their alliance offers something rare: collaboration over competition, and power used to uplift, not overshadow.
At the end of the day, 50’s message is simple: disagree with Perry’s work if you must, but don’t try to erase his legacy. Because when one mogul is under fire, another won’t hesitate to step in and hold the line.
ALSO READ: ‘They’re trying to erase us, keep leaving footprints’ - Tyler Perry gets real at BET Awards