10 Ways to Survive Drama on Set Without Losing Your Mind or Film

If you’ve ever been on a film set, you already know it’s not all lights, camera, action. Sometimes, it’s lights, camera, chaos.

The camera battery just died, your DOP and sound guy are arguing about boom shadows, your lead actor is not in the mood, and your line producer has gone missing. Welcome to filmmaking, where creativity meets controlled madness.

But what separates a great filmmaker from a frustrated one isn’t the size of their camera, it’s how they handle conflict on set.

Now, here are some hard-earned lessons (and a few survival tips) on how to keep the peace, protect your vision, and still deliver a killer film.



READ THIS: 10 filmmaking red flags every beginner should run from

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Hire Sane People. Please.

Let’s start here because honestly, this one rule could save your entire project. There are people who are brilliant at their jobs, but they have the attitude of a 90s Nollywood villain.

Don’t do it!

Talent is amazing, but temperament is everything. A person with a terrible attitude will infect the entire set. Soon, you’ll have crew members rolling eyes, actors refusing to talk, and scenes taking twice as long to shoot.

Before hiring, check vibes, not just CVs. Ask around. Watch how they treat assistants. Energy doesn’t lie.



READ ALSO: This is why you should consider filmmaking as a career

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Set the Tone from Day One

You’re the director, the producer, or the lead creative, basically, the emotional thermostat of the set. If you walk in stress, shouting, or throwing things (even if you’re this close to losing your mind), everyone else will mirror that.

Set a tone of calm confidence. Be firm but approachable. Let everyone know the standard you expect and how conflicts should be handled.

A simple rule like “no shouting, no blame, we fix, not fight” can save you from emotional fires later.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Don’t Let Ego Direct Your Set

Nothing ruins a production faster than ego, and it can come from anyone. The DOP who thinks they’re the co-director. The actor who refuses to take notes.

When egos clash, filmmaking turns into politics. Your job? Keep everyone focused on the story. Remind them that nobody’s here to win an argument; you’re all here to make magic.

Sometimes, you have to let people feel heard, even if they’re dead wrong, then calmly redirect the energy back to what matters.



ALSO READ: These kinds of people can never make good filmmakers

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Have a Conflict Mediator (Not You)

If your production budget allows, get a line producer or AD (assistant director) who can act as the middle person for grievances.

You can’t direct and play therapist at the same time. Let your AD handle logistics squabbles or personality clashes. That way, your mental energy stays where it should be, on the creative.

5. Communicate Early and Often

Most on-set conflicts come from one thing: miscommunication. Someone wasn’t told about a call time change. The costume wasn’t ready because the script revision didn’t reach the wardrobe. The actor didn’t know the blocking changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avoid this by overcommunicating. Group chats, call sheets, daily debriefs, whatever works. Be clear, concise, and transparent. Confusion breeds resentment; information builds trust.

6. Feed People.

You think this is a joke? It’s not. Nothing makes people crankier than hunger. If you want a peaceful set, make sure the food is on time and decent. Hungry crew = angry crew. And please, snacks are not lunch.

7. Address Issues Immediately (But Gently)

ADVERTISEMENT

When something goes wrong, say an actor storms off or two departments clash, address it fast, but privately. Don’t embarrass anyone in front of others. Pull the person aside, explain what’s wrong, and find a solution together.

Dragging conflict for days kills morale. Fix it quickly, forgive, and move on. You’re running a production, not a courtroom.

8. Protect Your Mental Health

You can’t lead effectively if you’re running on fumes. Take breaks when you can. Breathe. Step off set for five minutes if you need to reset your energy. A calm filmmaker makes for a calmer set.

Also, learn to separate people’s bad days from personal attacks. Sometimes that grumpy grip isn’t rude, he’s just been holding a light for seven hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Create a Culture of Respect

Films are made by teams, not tyrants. Respect everyone, from the PA to the production designer. When people feel valued, they give you their best.

Encourage appreciation on set. Say “thank you” often. Acknowledge effort publicly. Small gestures create big loyalty.

10. Know When to Let Go

ADVERTISEMENT