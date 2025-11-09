K-Pop Starter Pack: 9 Albums Every New Fan Should Hear

Every time I tell someone that I listen to K-pop , they never fail to give me a look of confusion, amusement, and wonder. Some hiss, some shake their heads, and some just leave in disbelief. But honestly, what’s so wrong about listening to K-pop? We vibe to Spanish or French songs without a clue what the lyrics mean, yet when it comes to K-pop, people act like it’s forbidden. Music, in my opinion, shouldn’t be bound by language. People often think K-pop is a genre, but it’s actually more of a culture. It’s a mix of pop, R&B, hip-hop, EDM, and sometimes even jazz and rock. I got into K-pop back in secondary school, thinking it was just a phase. Years later, I’m still here singing along to lyrics I barely understand, still streaming my favourite groups, still fascinated by how layered and diverse K-pop can be. In my little mission to convert people to K-pop listeners, here are some of the best albums to start with, albums that don’t just sound good but show you exactly what K-pop is about.



1. The War — EXO (2017)

EXO

I remember exactly where I was when The War dropped. I had my earphones plugged in, ready to see what EXO had cooked up next, and I wasn’t disappointed. This album marks a turning point for EXO, where they fully embraced a more energetic, electronic-fuelled sound. From the first few seconds of the opening track, “The Eve”, you can tell this album means business. The song builds with dramatic synths and vocal chops before exploding into one of EXO’s most iconic choruses. Then comes “Ko Ko Bop”, a laid-back reggae-inspired track that somehow still feels like a party starter. Other songs like “Forever”, “Touch It”, and “Diamond” bring in darker, heavier elements that remind listeners of EXO’s earlier sound, while still sounding fresh and experimental.

2. MADE — BIGBANG (2016)

Before there was BTS, there was BIGBANG, and their album MADE is one of the most iconic releases in K-pop history. Each song on this album was released as a single between 2015 and 2016. This kept fans hooked for months before the final compilation dropped. The title stands for “Music, Achievement, Design, and Experience,” and that’s exactly what it is. It’s BIGBANG’s philosophy in sonic form. From the explosive “Bang Bang Bang” to the emotional “Loser” and the dreamy “Let’s Not Fall in Love”, MADE showcases their ability to balance wild charisma with vulnerability. “Bae Bae” is flirtatious and cheeky, while “Sober” is existential and raw. This album sold over 1 million copies worldwide, hit #1 on Billboard’s World Albums Chart, and won Song of the Year and Artist of the Year awards at major Korean ceremonies. READ ALSO: Davido, Burna Boy and BNXN Top List of Most-Streamed Nigerian Projects of 2025

3. Love Yourself: Tear — BTS (2018)

BTS

This is the album that truly changed the global perception of K-pop. Love Yourself: Tear is part of BTS’s Love Yourself trilogy. The album explores themes of heartbreak, self-love, and acceptance. The album flows beautifully as “Singularity” opens with a haunting, jazzy tone, performed by V, then “Fake Love” hits with its emo-rock energy and emotional lyrics about losing oneself in love. “The Truth Untold” (featuring Steve Aoki’s production) is one of the most delicate ballads you’ll ever hear, while “So What” brings festival-like energy that makes you want to dance your feelings away. The best thing about this album is how genre-fluid it is. It’s a mix of hip-hop, EDM, R&B, and pop that feels cinematic. It’s the first Korean-language album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and it spent 15 weeks on the Billboard 200.

4. Get Up — NewJeans (2023)

If you’ve heard the song “Super Shy” on TikTok, you’ve already had a taste of Get Up. This EP by NewJeans feels like a breath of fresh air. It’s youthful, soft, and dreamy without trying too hard. The group’s sound uses Y2K nostalgia with R&B and minimalist pop. “Cool With You” feels like something out of a 2000s teen film, while “ETA” has that addictive beat you can’t get out of your head. The songwriting by Erika de Casier gives the album a distinctly global sound, which helped NewJeans break into international charts almost effortlessly. READ ALSO: 5 Nigerian Films That Got the Internet Talking Last Month

5. Dimension: Dilemma — ENHYPEN (2021)

Enhyphen

ENHYPEN are part of the new generation of K-pop, and Dimension: Dilemma is their first full album that truly captures their identity. It’s a mix of dance tracks, love songs, and deep reflections on fame and youth. “Tamed-Dashed” sets the tone as a refreshing summer anthem, while “Upper Side Dreamin’” gives you that beach playlist vibe. “Go Big or Go Home” is pure EDM energy, the kind that makes you want to dance no matter where you are.

6. EXODUS — EXO (2015)

If ‘The War’ was EXO’s experimental era, ‘EXODUS’ is their golden age. The lead single “Call Me Baby” is catchy, confident, and packed with choreography that became iconic in K-pop history. The rest of the album shows why EXO is considered one of the best vocal groups in the industry. “Playboy”, co-written by SHINee’s Jonghyun, is smooth and seductive, while “My Answer” and “Beautiful” bring out the group’s emotional side. Every song showcases harmonies that could rival any Western R&B act.

7. The ReVe Festival 2022: Feel My Rhythm — Red Velvet (2022)

Feel My Rhythm - Red Velvet

Red Velvet is known for experimental pop with elegance, and Feel My Rhythm is one of their most mature projects. The title track samples Bach’s Air on the G String, and it merges classical music with dreamy pop production… a combination that shouldn’t work but somehow does. Tracks like “Beg for Me” and “In My Dreams” explore themes of desire and longing. The entire album shows Red Velvet’s ability to be playful and emotional in the same breath.

9. Armageddon — aespa (2024)

If you love futuristic concepts, Armageddon will blow your mind. Aespa mixes hyperpop, trap, and EDM with sci-fi storytelling, creating a sound that feels like it’s from the future. Tracks like “Supernova” and “Licorice” have thunderous beats and surreal vocals, while “Long Chat” and “Mine” bring a sweeter, more emotional edge. It’s chaotic but purposeful and exactly what aespa are known for. I will always recommend this album to anyone because it showcases the experimental side of K-pop with its futuristic, daring, and visually cinematic elements.

10. Ruby — Jennie (2024)

Jennie