Chopstix: Nigeria’s Supreme Hitmaker Reigns as a Grammy-Winning Producer

The Nigerian music industry is no stranger to excellence, but every once in a while, an individual rises above the rest to redefine the game.

Chopstix, the man behind some of the biggest records in Afrobeats, has now solidified his name among the greats by winning Best Global R&B Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards for his production on Chris Brown’s 11:11 (Deluxe).

This win is not just a personal triumph—it is a victory for Nigeria, proving once again that our producers are not just following trends; they are setting them.

From his early days producing for Ice Prince, to crafting global hits for Burna Boy, WSTRN, and Mr Eazi, Chopstix has built a career defined by precision, innovation, and an unwavering passion for sound.

A Sonic Visionary Leading Nigerian Production

Chopstix’s approach to production has always been distinctive. His ability to seamlessly fuse Afrobeats with Hip-Hop, Dancehall, and R&B has positioned him as a global sound architect.

His work on “Last Last” by Burna Boy, a track that received massive international success and a BMI Award, is proof that he understands how to create records that resonate worldwide.

What makes Chopstix special is not just his technical skill but his ability to make music that feels timeless. His beats have a signature bounce, a rhythmic finesse that elevates every song he touches. With this Grammy win, he cements his status as Nigeria’s biggest and most influential producer.

From the Studio to the Silver Screen

While Chopstix has mastered the airwaves, he is now making waves in Hollywood, with his production of “London Town” (Mr Eazi ft. Giggs) landing on the soundtrack for Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

This milestone is further proof that Nigerian producers are ready to take over the global entertainment industry.

With new projects in the pipeline, including film scoring, international collaborations, and expanding his Sound Education Initiative, Chopstix is poised to reshape the future of African music production.

The world now recognizes what Nigeria has always known—Chopstix is more than a producer; he is a movement.