Chimamanda Adichie announces birth of her twins at 47

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the multi award-winning Nigerian author has announced the birth of her twins with husband, Ivara Esege.

She made the good news known during her interview with The Guardian where she also spoke about her new book, Dream Count, cancel culture and other topics.

The 47-year-old author revealed that she welcomed her twins months ago but kept the news private because she wants to protect her children.

Chimamanda disclosed that many didn’t know she got married in 2009, noting further that Nigerians are nosy people, which has made her a bit hesitant to talk about her family.

Addressing the interviewer, Charlotte Edwardes, Chimamanda said, “You’ve met my babies. I want to protect my children. I’m OK with having them mentioned, but I don’t want the piece to become about them.

“So, here’s the thing, Nigerians are nosy, they want to know about your personal life. Because of that, I am resistant. I very rarely talk about it.

The mother of three, also spoke about cancel culture as she reflected on the massive backlash she received for her remarks about trans women in 2017. For the remarks, her career took a huge blow.

She had been asked during the 2017 interview whether a transgender woman was “any less of a real woman”. Her response was, “a trans woman is a trans woman”.

However, speaking about cancel culture in her latest interview, Chimamanda described it as bad, saying it should be stopped.

“What do I want to say about cancel culture? Cancel culture is bad. We should stop it. End of story”.