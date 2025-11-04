From Archie to Wimpy Kid: These Are The Comic Books That Shaped Our Childhoods

There are certain books and films that children from different generations grew up reading and watching that shaped them in some way. Amongst them are comic books. When I was younger, I had stacks of Archie and Betty & Veronica comics that were near and dear to me. They were colourful, dramatic, funny, and a bit ridiculous in the best way, but they weren’t the only ones that shaped our childhood imaginations.

From superheroes in capes to clumsy schoolboys with big dreams, these are the comic books that truly defined our growing-up years.

1. Marvel Comics

For many of us, Marvel was our first introduction to heroes, not just the ones in capes, but the ones struggling with homework, rent, and heartbreak. The Spider-Man comics, for instance, gave us Peter Parker: a shy teenager who juggled school and superhero life while cracking jokes mid-battle.

Then there was The X-Men, a superhero story about mutants with superhuman powers, but also a story about being different, finding acceptance, and sticking together despite the odds. What made Marvel so special was its humanity.

These weren't perfect heroes as they were flawed, emotional, and real in their struggles. The colourful panels and action-packed pages weren't just about fighting villains, but about identity, courage, and growing up. Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe took over our screens, the comics already had our hearts.

2. DC Comics

If Marvel was about human heroes, DC Comics was about legends. When you think of the biggest superheroes the world knows… Superman , Batman, and Wonder Woman (the holy trinity of comic book greatness) they’re all in DC Comics.

The Batman series, especially, stood out for its darker tone. Gotham City was gritty and gothic, with storylines like The Killing Joke and Hush exploring the psychology of both heroes and villains. Meanwhile, Superman represented hope, the idealistic dream of good triumphing over evil. And Wonder Woman showed young readers, especially girls, that strength and compassion could coexist. DC comics made us feel like we could aspire to something bigger, that even in the darkest times, heroes still rise.

3. Archie Comics

Archie Comics was practically a rite of passage. It was not about saving the world; it was about surviving teenage life in the town of Riverdale. Archie Andrews, the lovable redhead, was constantly torn between the sweet Betty Cooper and the stylish Veronica Lodge. There was Jughead, whose main passion was food, and Reggie, the charming troublemaker.

The storylines were simple yet endlessly fun and filled with relatable stories of prom drama, beach parties, love triangles, and friendship squabbles. The comics captured the highs and lows of adolescence with humour and heart. What made Archie so special was how universal it felt. You didn't need to live in a small American town to relate to crushes, friendship drama, or school chaos. Every comic felt like a slice of teenage life, wrapped in bright colours and clever dialogue.

4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Technically a book series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid deserves its spot here for being a modern-day hybrid of comic and diary.

Jeff Kinney’s series introduced us to Greg Heffley, a middle-schooler trying (and failing) to be cool. The doodle-style illustrations, paired with Greg’s hilarious inner thoughts, made every page feel like reading your best friend’s notebook.

What made it so interesting was how relatable it was. Greg’s misadventures, from awkward school dances to falling-outs with best friend Rowley, felt painfully familiar to anyone who ever went through middle school. It wasn’t only about jokes; it was about the everyday awkwardness of growing up, told with brutal honesty and humour.

5. Supa Strikas

Before the Marvel heroes or American teens, Supa Strikas had African kids glued to the pages. This South African football comic followed a team of talented players competing in a fictional league, with their star striker, Shakes, leading the way.

Every issue featured a mix of sports, mystery, and moral lessons, ranging from teamwork and discipline to perseverance. The appeal it had was instant, resulting in a record circulation of 1.4 million copies per month across 16 countries.

Football was (and still is) a universal language, and Supa Strikas combined that love of the game with exciting storytelling. The comic eventually turned into an animated series, but those printed issues had their own charm with action-packed panels, art, and the thrill of victory on every page.

6. Lizzie McGuire Cine-Manga

Yes, Lizzie McGuire, as in the Disney Channel icon played by Hilary Duff, had her own comics. Published by Tokyopop, the Cine-Manga series adapted episodes and the movie using actual stills from the show. What made these comics so fun was how they captured the sass, humour, and awkwardness that made the show iconic.